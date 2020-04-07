Kenyan model and singer Tanasha Donna has revealed more reasons why it will be hard for any woman to settle down with Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz.

Tanasha recently had a breakup with Diamond over reasons she preferred to keep for her self but she finally opened up, claiming that putting Diamond’s continuous infidelities aside, the singer’s family makes it almost impossible for any woman to settle with him.

During an interview with Kenya’s True Love Magazine, Tanasha said that for all the time she spent dating, she endured many obstacles from Diamond’s family, and it was among the reasons why their relationship couldn’t workout.

And despite faking a good smile sometimes, serious issues started two months before giving birth to their child, Naseeb Junior, who was born in October 2019.

“Somewhere in August things started hitting the rock bottom. I used to ask what changed, I think the public could see it. I was giving my all. Sometimes I would be judged a lot because I was not a typical cultural Tanzanian woman. I don’t stay at home, wake up and cook. I love cooking but if I can hire a chef why not?” she said.

Tanasha claimed that Diamond’s family teamed up with same Wasafi members to opened a war against her, aiming at breaking them apart, ‘fortunately’ they succeeded because Diamond listens to his family’s bad advice more than anyone else.

“I faced a lot of obstacles. A lot of people didn’t want us together including people from his team and family. Unfortunately, our love was not as strong as I thought. But I wont use that as an excuse, I don’t blame anyone specifically, its life and people are brought up differently.”

However, having been Diamond’s wife for some good time, Uganda’s socialite Zari Hassan had earlier warned Tanasha to not trust Diamond nor his family. she further advised her to start preparing for single motherhood.

“Someone should tell Tanasha that comments from her still come through, it’s cool, it’s beautiful to be pregnant, I say congratulations to you Tanasha, but I really think that you have enough money in your bag to take care of your child, because he is who he is,” Zari said recently.

But Tanasha couldn’t see any of that coming till when reality checked in, leaving her in regrets on why she didn’t take Zari’s advice.

“I was so naïve and ignorant, you have sapped me dry and my bones are desperately aching. I wish I listened to Sepetu or Zari before putting live charcoal in my pocket. How I wish I took my time to unearth you stinking character,” she said recently.