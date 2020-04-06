NTV Uganda’s presenter Faridah Nakazibwe has said ‘bye bye’ to dating, and wants to concentrate on loving her daughters.

After trying out several relationships that left her heart broken, Nakazibwe has now decided to shift her attention to people who love and appreciate her.

Through her social media platform over the weekend, Nakazibwe claimed that she realised that there is nothing as beautiful and pure as the love she gets from her two daughters.

“Kinza, my little mama walked into my room inquiring why I do not respond to her texts while at work. I wondered what she was talking about, then she showed me their phone messages, oblivious of the fact that it has no sim card. You don’t know what the text content did to me. These nyam nyams show me too much loveoo, sorry men, I gat enough love.”She shared.

Nakazibwe has for sometime been rumoured to having troubles with her latest husband Omar Ssali, and gossip pages alleged that it was the main reason the Mwasuze mutya show host got involved with upcoming singer Bruno K.

However, Bruno denied these allegations, claiming that there was nothing going on between them.

“But seriously, why would you publish such false stuff?? I have never even said hi to Faridah, I just see her on tv, publishing something like this about a married woman and a mother is serious disrespect. What’s wrong with our media JESUS CHRIST!!” Bruno tweeted recently.

Possibly after getting tired of the drama around men, Nakazibwe has decided to concentrate of loving her daughters.