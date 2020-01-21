Sometimes it’s not only dehydration that leads to chapped or dry lips. It is said that our habits or practices will make this problem even worse.

Here are some of the reasons why you might be having dry lips.

Licking your lips

Licking lips doesn’t help in anyway but rather escalates the dry lips problem. Saliva contains an enzyme that dries and irritates the skin. But to avoid this problem, you can use moisturizing lip balm and also drink a lot of water.

Cosmetics/lipstick

In most cases, cheap (most affordable) lipstick or lip balm brands do not work as we expect, but rather leave us with many health problems. Lipstick has artificial fragrance that dehydrates lips. But if you are a lipstick addict, always opt for lip moisturizers. They are better option.

Tooth paste

Brushing teeth regularly is good and essential for oral hygiene, but using wrong toothpaste can mess with your lips. If you notice that a particular tooth paste brand is too strong to make your lips dehydrated, tryout other brands.

Hot showers

Frequent warm water baths can also makes your lips prone to dryness. It is said that warm water washes away the skin’s protective oils, thus leaving it dry, tight and itchy. This may be another reason why you might be having chapped lips problems.

Medication

Some medication have a component or side effect of causing dehydration, but doctors always advise us to take a lot of water to reduce on this side effect caused by these drugs.

Breathing habits

Breathing through the mouth can also be a reason why you have dry lips, for the warm exhaled air makes your lips to lose its moisture thus leaving it dry and chapped.