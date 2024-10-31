Kampala, Uganda — In a heartfelt ceremony filled with prayer, joy, and encouragement, parents, teachers, and students gathered at Kampala Parents’ School for the dedication of Primary 7 candidates set to sit their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) next week. The event, presided over by His Grace, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, provided a powerful moment of unity, as attendees prayed for the students’ success and resilience.

The Archbishop shared words of encouragement, reminding students and parents alike of God’s presence and guidance, drawing from Deuteronomy 31:8: “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you.” He emphasized that, as the students embark on this pivotal milestone, they are not alone in their journey. “God is with each of you, walking with you through every challenge and preparing you for a bright future,” Archbishop Kazimba assured the students.

The dedication ceremony was marked by uplifting hymns, blessings, and prayers led by school chaplains and clergy, creating an atmosphere of optimism and spiritual strength. Teachers and parents joined hands in prayer, offering support and encouragement to the P7 candidates, underscoring the significance of a community-driven approach to education and faith.

Mr. Dithan Kasibante, Headteacher of Kampala Parents’ School, expressed gratitude to the parents and the Church of Uganda for their involvement and guidance. “Today’s dedication is a reminder that academic success is a partnership between students, families, and our faith community. With the support of the Church and guidance from the Lord, our pupils are prepared to do their best,” Kasibante noted.

For parents, the dedication served as an emotional yet inspiring moment, as they reflected on the hard work their children have put in over the years. “As parents, we stand with our children, praying for their success and encouraging them to approach their exams with confidence,” remarked one parent in attendance.

With the blessing of the Archbishop and the encouragement from their families and teachers, Kampala Parents’ School P7 candidates are now set to tackle their PLE exams with a renewed sense of confidence and purpose. The dedication ceremony left an enduring message of faith, community, and the shared goal of empowering Uganda’s next generation through education and prayer.