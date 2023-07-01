It was all pomp and glamour as Uganda Police’s Superintendent of Police(Sp) Isaac Buluba made it to Makerere Univeristy’s Ms Annet Nakanyike’s Senga for a traditional Kukyaala ahead of a mega introduction next month.

Buluba, a Russian-trained IT expert is among the officer of the force promoted by President Museveni recently, elevating him from the rank of ASP to SP. He is among the top brains in the Force’s IT Directorate which the President has severally hailed in the fight against complex crime.

Annet Nakanyike, on the other hand, is an Administrator at Uganda’s most prestigious University- Makerere.

For the Kukyaala at Nabulagala, Buddo in Wakiso district, Buluba was accompanied by a handful of friends and relatives, notably, fellow recently elevated officer, SP Nicholus Sserwanja, brothers Andrew and Aggrey Buluba and Ms Nambi Josephine.

Introducing the purpose of the visit, SP Sserwanja said they had delivered a letter given to Buluba by his father for the Senga to help them deliver to Annet’s father Mzee Dodovico Nsubuga in Ssogolero, Bukomero, Kiboga district.

The Aunt was prompted to consult Annet who was still hidden in the house before returning to deliver the good news that she had consented and would deliver the message as her visitors had pleaded.

The decorated police boss was then seen nearly jumping off his seat smiling from ear to ear as it appeared that his lifelong dream was just weeks away from becoming a reality.

The couple have been married for nearly nine years. They have four children together including a pair of twins.

Buluba is among the officers scheduled to be pipped by police chief, Martin Okoth Ochola following last month’s promotion.