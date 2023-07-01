A businessman was yesterday shot dead as armed thugs raided mobile money outlet in Luzira Stage 7 Zone, Nakawa Division, Kampala.

According to reports, Bahati Aggrey and Nyamukulu Annah were in the process of closing their Mobile Money outlet when two armed thugs approached them. The assailants fired shots into the air, causing panic, and Bahati managed to escape, leaving Nyamukulu trapped inside the shop.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango says the criminals proceeded to break into the shop, stealing a total of UGX 72,000,000 (Seventy-two million shillings).

He adds that as the perpetrators fled the scene, they encountered members of the public who attempted to intervene.

“During the encounter, the thugs discharged their firearms, resulting in the death of businessman Ssenyondo Richard who owned an electronic shop in the area and the injury of Nakigudde Betty,” Onyango said in a statement today.

“While one of the thugs successfully evaded capture.Police managed to arrest two suspects and are currently detained at Jinja Road, they are; Guma Vincent aged 34 years, a soldier, a resident of kikubamutwe army barracks along Kayunga road and Mugerwa Darglous aged 47 years, Legal Assistant, a resident of Lake side Luzira, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.”

Onyango further added that an AK-47 firearm was recovered as evidence and a team of police officers from the Kampala Metropolitan Police East and Jinja Road Police Division visited the crime scene where they recorded statements from relevant witnesses.

“The body of the deceased, identified as Ssenyondo Richard, a 38-year-old business person residing in Mutungo, Nakawa Division, was handed over to the City Mortuary in Mulago for a postmortem examination and the injured victim, Nakigudde Betty is receiving medical treatment.The investigation is ongoing, and the Police are pursuing leads to bring all those responsible to justice.”