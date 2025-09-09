By Luzinda Peter

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Ugandan musician and Nakawa Division Mayor aspirant Ali Buken, popularly known as Nubian Li, was arrested shortly after his nomination on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket at the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda, Kampala. A viral video circulating on social media shows Nubian Li being forcibly pushed into a police truck, sparking widespread condemnation from opposition leaders and supporters. This incident follows the abduction of NUP Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro outside Kawempe Magistrate’s Court on Monday, with the whereabouts of both opposition figures remaining unknown as security forces maintain silence.

The arrests come amid escalating tensions between the NUP, led by Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government under President Yoweri Museveni. The NUP, a progressive social-democratic party formed in 2004 and rebranded in 2020, has emerged as Uganda’s main opposition, advocating for human rights, anti-corruption measures, and democratic reforms. However, the party has faced relentless state crackdowns, including arrests, abductions, and restrictions on its activities, particularly since the contentious 2021 elections, which were marred by allegations of voter fraud and violence.

Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, condemned Nubian Li’s arrest, describing it as a sign of the regime’s fear. “The fear of the regime is evident, let’s press on!” Ssenyonyi stated, rallying NUP supporters. Asega Habib Jogo, NUP’s Northern Uganda Mobilisation Secretary, echoed these sentiments, alleging that party candidates face ongoing arrests and intimidation in regions like Nwoya, Gulu, Pader, and Karamoja. Some voices on social media questioned the NUP’s internal dynamics, noting contradictory criticisms of favoritism and exclusion within the party.

Human rights groups and international observers have long criticized Uganda’s government for targeting opposition figures. The Uganda Human Rights Commission reported in 2023 that some NUP supporters, initially claimed missing, were released, but concerns persist over state tactics. The crackdown reflects a broader pattern of suppressing dissent, with Uganda rated as “not free” due to politicized prosecutions and harassment of activists.

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 elections, Nubian Li’s arrest underscores the challenges facing the NUP. Supporters remain defiant, but the intensifying clampdown raises fears of further repression.

Luzinda Peter is a correspondent for Watchdog Uganda from Wakiso district