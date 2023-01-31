Kira Court Chief Magistrate Roseline Nsenge has sentenced Kaftah Queen to three years in prison over aggregated torture and inflicting grievous bodily harm to her 15-year-old friend-Pretty Nicole.

The Chief Magistrate made her judgement on Tuesday afternoon.

Kaftah,18 was first arraigned before Court on 17th January 2023 and remanded to Luzira Prison after being charged with aggregated torture of Nicole and inflicting grievous bodily harm contrary to section 2 (1) (b) and 5 (a) (h) (j) (k) of the Prevention of Prohibition of Torture Act 2012.

In a video that made rounds on social media early this month, Nicole was seen being flogged by Kaftah and a group of other women still at large who accused her of falling in love with one Derrick Lwanga (Kaftah’s boyfriend).

Prosecution states that Kaftah and others still at large on January 8, 2023 in Nsasa Kira Municipality in Wakiso District inflicted injuries on Nicole, causing her grievous harm on accusations that she fell in love with Lwanga.