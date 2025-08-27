Kampala, Uganda – In a significant development for Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), the party’s electoral disputes tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by businessman Eriya Mubiru challenging the victory of Abdul Bisaso in the Kassanda South parliamentary primaries. The ruling, released amid confusion over its exact date but publicly acknowledged around August 22, 2025, upholds Bisaso as the NRM flag bearer for the constituency ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The tribunal, sitting at Plot 30 Kyadondo Road and chaired by Counsel John Musiime alongside members Stanley Kangye, Blair Atwebembeire, and Elton Mugabi, concluded that Mubiru “failed to prove substantial irregularities affecting the outcome of the election.” Mubiru had alleged systemic issues, including unauthorized voter registers, failure to conduct elections at certain polling stations, violence, and statistically impossible voter turnout.

However, after a thorough analysis, the panel found only a minor discrepancy—an addition of 218 votes—leaving Bisaso with 10,226 votes against Mubiru’s 9,860 in the July 17, 2025 primaries. The ruling emphasized that these findings did not amount to evidence capable of overturning the results, effectively ending a month-long standoff that had divided the constituency.

Bisaso, the Kassanda District youth leader and a self-made entrepreneur, overpowered Mubiru—a powerful rival with alleged ties to the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) and State House—through his deep grassroots connections and proven track record within the NRM. As District Executive Committee (DEC) Chairman for Entrepreneurs and National Vice Chairperson of the Emyooga initiative, he has distributed over UGX 2 billion to 5,000 youth since 2020, bolstering his appeal in the agriculturally reliant area of 315,000 residents.

His contributions to past NRM victories, including supporting figures like Nyombi Thembo and Michael Muhumuza in 2021, cemented his “son of the soil” image. In contrast, Mubiru, a Kampala-based contractor absent from Kassanda for over a decade, relied on aggressive tactics: leveraging military escorts, a media blitz via WhatsApp, TikTok, and radio ads (amassing 50,000 impressions), and claims of “Kampala connections” to influence the process. These moves, including the alleged orchestration of the arrest of district registrar Henry Rukundo, backfired, eroding trust and portraying Mubiru as an outsider imposing his will.

The timing of the ruling’s release—shortly before the NRM National Delegates Conference on August 27–28, 2025, at Kololo—appears strategic, allowing the party to settle internal disputes amid broader activities such as electing representatives for special interest groups and preparing for President Yoweri Museveni’s re-election bid.

The conference, themed “Protecting the Gains,” has drawn over 1,200 delegates to Kololo Independence Grounds, focusing on unity to counter opposition threats from the National Unity Platform (NUP), which currently holds the Kassanda South seat under MP Frank Kabuye. By resolving the petition before the conference, NRM leaders aim to prevent disunity from spilling into the event, where Museveni presided over sessions emphasizing cohesion.

Post-conference, Bisaso faces the formidable challenge of uniting with Mubiru and his team, including other primaries contenders like Simeo Nsubuga (3,172 votes) and Michael Muhumuza. Bisaso has extended an olive branch, urging rivals to “join him to win back the constituency from NUP’s hands” and prioritize development in education and service delivery.

However, lingering tensions persist. Mubiru sought clarification from the tribunal on August 25, 2025, citing procedural discrepancies—such as a purported August 7 ruling not officially served to him, despite Bisaso’s celebrations. A Kassanda Development Forum survey revealed 62% of residents view the delays as politically motivated, with NRM engagement down 15%.

This resolution could bolster NRM’s hold in Greater Mubende, a region scarred by 2021 losses to NUP. Yet, failure to reconcile risks opposition gains in 2026. As delegates convene at Kololo, Bisaso’s victory underscores the party’s emphasis on grassroots loyalty over external influence—but true unity remains the litmus test for electoral success.