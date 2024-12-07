Leaders in Mukono District have called on President Yoweri Museveni to visit the area, expressing that his absence for over five years has left residents eager for his engagement. The appeal was made on Friday during the commissioning of the newly renovated Resident District Commissioner (RDC) office block, officiated by Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda.

The RDC office, which also houses deputy Hassan Kasibante, assistants, and the District Internal Security Officer (DISO), had long been in a deplorable state with inadequate facilities, tarnishing its image and functionality.

Minister Babalanda recounted her initial visit to the office, which underscored the need for improvement. “When I asked RDC Fatuma Ndisaba for the restroom, she hesitated before changing the subject. Eventually, she directed me to another office after our meeting,” she said, highlighting the challenges visitors and staff previously faced.

Major Martha Asiimwe, head of the RDC Secretariat, stressed the need for RDC offices to reflect the dignity of the Presidency. “When someone enters the RDC’s office, it should feel like they are stepping into State House,” she noted, emphasizing the significance of professional and welcoming facilities.

While lauding the renovations, Minister Babalanda condemned corruption and abuses of office, particularly land grabbing, urging RDCs to safeguard citizens’ interests. She also commended RDC Fatuma Ndisaba and her deputy KAsibante for their exceptional leadership in Mukono.

Kampala Metropolitan RDCs supervisor, Mbagadi Nkayi, attributed Mukono’s success to teamwork, a sentiment echoed by other leaders present.

NRM Mukono District Chairman Hajj Twahiri Sebaggala took the opportunity to deliver a heartfelt message: “Please tell President Museveni that the people of Mukono miss him. It has been over five years since his last visit, and they are eager to see him again.”

Minister Babalanda assured leaders that she would relay their request to the President. She urged Mukono residents to support Museveni in the 2026 elections, emphasizing the district’s progress under his leadership and warning against electing leaders who do not align with his vision.

Concluding her address, she called for unity among NRM leaders in Mukono, urging them to set aside infighting and focus on the district’s development. “Mukono has immense potential. Let’s concentrate on what drives progress,” she said.