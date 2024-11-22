The Director of Crime Intelligence, Gen. Christopher Ddamulira, commended the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) for its efforts to register youths in Mukono’s ghetto areas. During a visit on Wednesday, Gen. Ddamulira inspected the ongoing National Identity Card registration exercise at the Mukono Industrial Area Ghetto, praising the dedication and patriotism of NIRA’s teams.

“Thank you, NIRA, for deploying committed teams to register ghetto youths directly in their neighborhoods, including the dipos where they live and work. Today, I visited the Mukono Ghetto Office at the Kame Valley Market, and I am impressed by the large number of registrations. Over the past three weeks, thousands of youths have been registered in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mukono,” Gen. Ddamulira stated.

He also issued a stern warning to money lenders who exploit national identity cards, urging the youth to safeguard their IDs and use them responsibly. “The ID should serve important purposes, such as identifying oneself before security forces, standing surety in courts, processing passports, securing loans from SACCOS or banks, and voting during elections. By using the IDs wisely, we can empower the youth and slowly transform the ghettos into productive communities,” he added.

Mukono Leads in Ghetto Engagement

Mukono has taken a proactive approach by collaborating with its local NIRA office to ensure the registration exercise reaches even the most marginalized communities. Gen. Ddamulira expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting how the initiative is creating new opportunities for youth empowerment.

Salongo Mazinga Katumba, the leader of the Mukono Ghetto SACCO, expressed gratitude to Gen. Ddamulira and his team, which included Afande Acwamu and Ms. Sheila Lubowa from State House. Their visit to the Kame Valley Market gave the ghetto youth a rare opportunity to interact directly with the Crime Intelligence chief.

Mazinga revealed that the program is expanding to include boda boda riders, another vulnerable group often associated with crime.

A Holistic Approach to Youth Transformation

Gen. Ddamulira has spearheaded a broader initiative to redirect crime-prone youth towards economic empowerment. Through skills development, micro-credit access, and support for small businesses, the program aims to tackle both poverty and insecurity in ghetto areas.

Under the initiative, each of the 12 divisional ghettos has received UGX 100 million and three motorcycles from President Yoweri Museveni to help establish SACCOs and boost wealth creation among the youth.

“This program is a game-changer,” said Mazinga. “It addresses the root causes of insecurity by providing financial opportunities to our youth. We are witnessing a shift towards productivity and away from crime.”

A Path to Progress

Gen. Ddamulira emphasized that transforming ghettos is a step-by-step process but expressed confidence in the program’s impact. “This initiative not only addresses poverty but also enhances security by giving our youth a sense of purpose and hope for a better future,” he concluded.

The ongoing registration exercise, coupled with government-backed financial support, is proving to be a powerful tool in transforming ghetto communities and fostering a sense of responsibility among the youth.