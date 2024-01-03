Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, the House of prayer minister and director of Salt Media Group has been rushed to Mulago referral hospital in critical condition.

Gunmen opened fire at Pastor Bugingo on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 evening near Nansana, surviving narrowly but his yet to be identified driver died instantly.

The pastor known for inspiration homilies is reportedly recovering in Mulago national referral hospital.

Details to follow.