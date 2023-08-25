The ten years of priesthood is a journey worth sharing to any one called to serve in the house of the Lord.

The tales of grand and rhetorical voyage of Fr. Emmanuel Ssekamanya that saw him flying to United States of America (USA) to serve pastoral work is one that is soothing ever since he started off his journey in Lwamagwa parish at the age of 27 in 2012.

On a one blissful Sunday, Ssekamanya is as busy as a bee in a holy mass whose teachings connect well with the fairlytales of King solomon and his resilience towards life and patience to serve all works of God as his last mass for the Christians at Kaliro Sub Parish.

This is how his fairlytales and wording has transformed the community and lives of youths and their talents in Villa Maria Parish.

Born to Benard Samula and Mrs. Sarah Kimbugwe Ssekamanya residents of Kimanya; Masaka City, Fr. Emmanuel talks of the gift of common sense and ability to work hard in the community is what has helped him become a formidable figure in the society.

As he grew up into pastoral service this has helped him grow spiritually and mentally.

” As for Clarity; I heard the voice of Lord saying whom Shall I send and who will go for us and when I was ordained in 2021 it was my dream come true, ” he said.

At Villa Maria Parish were Fr. Ssekamanya has served for the last Five years all has been a golden service to him.

Putting Luganda into writing first exibited at Villa Maria Parish which began in 1891 as the first mission for the White -fathers to propagate faith.

For 132 years, Villa Maria Parish comprising of twelve Sub- Parish harbour the bodies of the late; Bishop Henry Stensera; Bishop Ddungu, Bishop Kaggwa John Baptist, Ssentongo Henry, Paul Kalanda and remains the first cathedral and serving for it’s development was Ssekamanya’s goal.

“The zeal to serve the community and ability to help youths with talents has propelled me this far and Villa Maria always remains a home,” he says.

All Christians within Villa Maria Parish speaks volumes of kind words to his impactful services.

As for clarity; Ssekamanaya served three years in Rwagulwe Parish; two years later served as youth chaplain for Kimanya Parish before joining Villa Maria Parish five years ago.

“At Kaliro Sub Parish we were able to create developments groups such as Friends of Kaliro and stationed a sanctuary carpet and this has helped us to serve well and very soon the new Church will be realised,” he adds.

Refurbishing the parish with the artistry works of the outgoing Parish priest Fr. Micheal Ssewakiryanga has all impacted the development of parish.

Ever since he was posted at Kitovu Parish too as the Assistant Diocesan Health Coordinator too Ssekamanya has realised that working for the community is what drives him.

It is the Baptism; Catechism and serving the health sector which altogether helped him become impactful in the society.

“Whatever work the Bishop gives you it is a must do,” he says.

Ssekamanya attributes all his achievement to persons; Fr. Emmanuel katabazi and Josephine Nakalema who has been able to push for his priesthood journey.

As for begining, Kimanya parish was a rural area people had the money yet they had no zeal to invest in the parish development which the later was against.

In areas Kaliro, Kyamusansala Ssekamanaya has fought so hard to change the tide and ensure development.

As for Clarity; Ssekamanya has impacted people to become religions leaders too; Sister Noeline Nabasumba and Brother Niwamanya Donato both at Banabikira Parish and Banakalori brothers retrospectively.

Mrs. Betty Kiwanuka the leader of Friends of Kaliro Association which Fr. Ssekamanya introduced says the later helped them to secure chairs and bags of cement for building the church.

” When he went in Germany before he brought us gifts; eatables and flowers which reflects his love for people,” Betty also the Head Teacher of St Francis Kitulikizi primary school with 700 pupils said.

According to Mr. Henry Ssempala; the Kaliro Sub Parish Priest they hold over 500 Christians within and they’ve developed the under guiance of Fr. Ssekamanya.

Mrs. Mary Ntongo says Fr. Ssekamanya branded Kaliro Parish as London and she ignited the baptism of her daughter Jenipher Nakuya at the age of twenty four.

However; Mr. Charles Ssewungu also the leader at Kaliro Sub Parish says the latter fostered unity and and educational programs for the youths.

“He introduced us with quality Microphones and Friends of Kaliro association led by Mrs. Betty Kiwanuka that brings all community people together.

Mrs. Agnes Bugembe also the Head of Married couples in Kaliro sub parish whom Fr. Ssekamanya baptised his son Emmanuel Bugembe says the latter helped them to organise weddings of 25 couples and he has been a pillar and motivator of married women and their husbands within the Parish.According to Mr. Joseph Ssekito also the Treasurer; Villa Maria Parish; Fr. Ssekamanya moblished for the 376million project for building the Kaliro Sub Parish which is under progress.”Back then we used to be 30 people attending the mass but today Fr. Ssekamanya’s teachings helped us to realise 300 Christians within Kaliro Sub Parish,” he says.