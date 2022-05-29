By Lakomekec Anthony Kinyera

Over 200 people living in Payuta village, Paduny parish, Awach sub-county, and Otege parish, Pukony sub-county in Gulu district have expressed fear of eviction during a meeting held with the Gulu Resident District Commissioner on Saturday 28th May 2022.

The locals say the Paduny clan which claims ownership of land, has threatened to evict them.

They added that the continued land disputes are setting back the agricultural activities within Gulu district which they entirely depend on for a living.

They further called on the district security leaders to intervene and mediate on a long outstanding land conflict involving the clan which is being accused of threatening to evict over 200 peasants from the area they have lived in for over 30 years.

Gulu Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Cosmas James Okidi, says, the anger by both parties, prompted the meeting to be adjourned for next Saturday while putting on hold any activity on the contested land.

“I don’t encourage you to go to court and because we have the brain and people who are knowledgeable about this land, let’s accept advice and we solve this issue amicably,” Mr. Okidi added.

The RDC’s office receives over 3 cases of land disputes per day.

“I’m happy our interventions into the matter are yielding fruits and we shall manage it effectively,” the DRDC noted.

One of the security officers who spoke on condition of anonymity said that they guided the parties, especially the one with the plan of evicting the other about the President’s directives on eviction where he directed all RDCs/RCCs and their deputies to intervene as soon as such allegations arise and take action accordingly.