By Ahebwa Stephen

Bundibugyo district Chairperson Ronald Mutegeki has slapped an LC1 chairman for denying him a chance to campaign in the village.

Mr Mutegeki was secretly mobilizing voters in the village.

The LC1 chairman told the district boss that he was flaunting the presidential and Ministry of Health Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

The chairman says the safety of his residents rests in observing safety measures and therefore he had to deny the incumbent to gather and talk to the residents.

As the two men exchanged of words, the LC5 confronted and slapped the local council 1 Chairperson before residents.

The LC 1 Chairman reported a case of assault to Bundibugyo police.