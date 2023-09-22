In a world driven by rapid technological advancements, the automotive industry is not exempt from the winds of change. With the introduction of digital number plates, your vehicle is now poised to enter a new era of innovation, promising improved efficiency, and enhanced security. However, as the country embraces this digital transformation, it is imperative that we also consider the paramount importance of data privacy.

It’s from that wing that Unwanted Witness Uganda has tasked the government and all authorities therein to come out and explain to the masses how their personal data will be protected from the wrong hands with the introduction of digital number plates.

According to Ms. Dorothy Mukasa, the Executive Director of Unwanted Witness Uganda, digital number plates, equipped with cutting-edge technology such as RFID chips, GPS tracking, and connectivity to government databases, hold immense potential to revolutionize the way we identify and manage vehicles on our roads.

She also believes that digital number plates can streamline law enforcement, simplify toll collection, and even assist in recovery efforts in the unfortunate event of theft. She however cautioned that these advantages come hand in hand with the gathering and sharing of sensitive personal data, which raises pertinent questions about the extent to which people’s privacy might be compromised in this evolving landscape.

“We explore the benefits of this technology but the potential risks it poses to our personal information and the need for robust regulations to strike a balance between innovation and individual privacy is a striking question to those in authority. As we stand at the crossroads of progress, it is imperative that we steer the course of digital number plates towards a future that respects and protects the privacy rights of individuals,” she said during the pre-moot conference held on Wednesday at Hotel Africana in Kampala.

She added that there is a crucial need to build an understanding of the subject of ‘Digital number plates’ from all sides, Civil societies, government, and academia to appreciate both sides of the coin.

“National Security is good for all of us but then how do we now balance national security and Human Rights? We are saying we need safeguards and it’s very clear that there is a lack of transparency in the way the system is being enforced and because of that, the government has conceded that there is mistrust amongst the citizens on this project! That’s why we are saying to all responsible authorities to come out and be transparent to the people whose data is going to be collected. They need to lay the project bare for the people to understand how their data is going to be collected and again protected and if there is any abuse how are they going to seek for legal redress,” she said.

Speaking on the same, Hon. Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire from the Court of Appeal Uganda noted that the primary reason for the introduction of Digital number plates is for surveillance however surveillance can be used to track down illegal activity and still surveillance can be used to lead to the abuse of Human rights.

“The balance on how to handle privacy, national security and other human rights is crucial. We can talk about online surveillance but there has also been offline. Surveillance creates fear that leads to self-censorship, to have a balance between national security and surveillance you must use the case of accessibility. Tracking Osama Bin Laden via mobile phone surveillance. An example showing the vital interplay between safeguarding our nation and leveraging surveillance,” he said.

In the same way, the Head of the Department, of Commercial Law at Makerere University Dr. Anthony Kakooza revealed that prioritizing consent in personal data handling is crucial, especially in tech advancements he also warned that the proposed car tracking system arbitrarily marginalizes all principles of data protection in Uganda.

However, Mr Robert Kisakye policy and legal analyst from the Ministry of Works and Transport explained that the entire project is for the safety and improvement of the transport system and there are many benefits.

He also explained that the project is not targeting any individual but vehicles because, in most of the crimes committed currently, the perpetrators use vehicles or motorcycles as their runaway means.

“An individual as an individual is not the target of this project, the government has no time and money to monitor every Ugandan, therefore the target of this project is vehicles. With this project, we will be able to track stolen vehicles and those once used in crimes. It will also be very hard for people to swap number plates. Currently, people use vehicles to commit crimes and it is hard to find them why. Because after using them in crimes, they change the Number Plates and again use them” he said.

Mr Kisakye explained that the government’s interest in this project is to see that Ugandans are safe from organized crimes and ease monitoring as far as keeping Ugandans safe is concerned.