MTN Uganda has launched an easy payment plan that allows customers to get smartphones and pay in easy instalments over a specified period. Named ‘Pay mpola mpola’, the scheme is another first by a telecom company in Uganda, and places MTN at the forefront of innovation in the telecom industry in Uganda.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Scheme, MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer Sen Somdev said the idea behind this scheme is to give many Ugandans access to the internet through easing affordability of smartphones; at payment terms which are manageable.

“MTN believes the everyone deserves the benefit of a modern connected life and has since 2011 implemented various strategies to make access to the internet more affordable and accessible to all,” Somdev said.

Somdev further explained that while many people would like to enjoy the experience of the Internet, access to affordable smart phones, has remained a challenge. With the introduction of this easy payment plan and an affordable smartphone offer to it, MTN will be putting the internet and its benefits in the hands of many more Ugandans.

To kick-start this scheme, MTN has unveiled the MTN Kabode – a new high-speed internet smartphone that customers will initially be able to buy under the ‘pay mpola mpola’ scheme. The new phone is a quality device that has been tested in other MTN operations as well as approved by the local regulator. It is user friendly, has a long battery life with a 5.5” screen, 2MP front camera and 5MP back.

The smartphone gives customers access to the MyMTN, Ayoba, WhatsApp, TIDAL (the music app) and Facebook apps, among others.

As part of the offer, customers will also get free MBs every month as they pay for the phone in easy instalments. However, the offer of free MBs offer is a feature that comes with all new smart phones that activate an MTN SIM card regardless of where you buy it.

Somdev however emphasized that the new financing scheme is not a loan scheme. “We are not a financial institution, and this is not a loan. MTN is just providing access to high end quality phones but on an instalment payment basis,” he said.

The new financing scheme has started in selected parts of the country and will later be rolled out to other parts of the country. This is part of a wider plan by MTN to make good quality and affordable smartphones available for customers.