By Katwesigye Samuel

Uganda has received the first of its kind of the 2020 edition and model of a digital scanner that is used to identify problems and faults within your car. This tool is compatible with all software’s and options that are built to deal and identify day-to-day electric and car problems without a lot of stressing.

It has tools like Remote diagnose, maintenance, vehicle coverage of all, which are built to help you identify the conditions and situations of your car and the defaults, it has.

“Car problems will no longer be a problem because we deal with many cars from many origins and types of countries for example Japan, Italy, and Germany,” said John Martin Ongwen the automotive engineer and diagnostic technician.

The equipment comprises of a number of tools like an IPad, Printer, scanner, obd wire adapters, bmw adapters, Mercedes adapters, 16 opd wire adapters. He also explained that to check your car it doesn’t need you to move from your workplace of station as the machine is mobile and he can come anywhere to your location with ease.

The launch scanner tool model 2020 is also equipped with a wireless mechanism with can connect to a mifi and access internet to also help you with a variety of advice and options that will make you understand your car better and also give you a detailed report.

Among other services that come with the tools, is car advise and maintenance and mechanical fixing by John Martin Ongwen the owner of this state of the art device.

