Government has created a conducive environment for the development of the real estate’s sector, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said.

Ms Nabbanja, who was opening the Uganda Homes Expo, the region’s biggest homes show, also said a regulative law to weed out the masqueraders in the sector was being put in place.

The show attracted a myriad of exhibitors from the real estate sector in Uganda where close to 20 exhibitors took part in the exhibition bringing a wealth of expertise in one location, Serena Hotel.

Premier Nabbanja who arrived at 11:45am further emphasised that government is working on reducing the electricity tariffs to enable manufacturers produce building materials at a cheaper cost to foster sustainable housing.

This year’s expo focused on sustainable housing.

In respect to the uncertain Covid-19 times, the expo was expressed as a hybrid event in which we had both physical and virtual participants, with new content, new leading experts and new exhibitors, to give clients and exhibitors a richer experience. The Expo was a ‘3 in 1’ experience that included; Live Expo, Virtual Tour and Property Awards.

“We at the Homes Expo and Property show are very grateful for the contribution of the government to the economy of Uganda through real estate. The sector is also being supported by many of our partners here today Housing Finance Bank, HK properties, BIPLOUS and many more who are daily working to ensure that Uganda goes to the next level.” Edwin Musiime, Chairman Crest Group.

The exhibition targeted the entire African region with a major focus on East and Central Africa. The Uganda Homes Expo is designed to be an experiential platform that creates a level ground for real estate players to converge with a ready market for land, homes, financial advice and general real estate information.

National Property Awards 2021

The first ever National Property awards 2021 saw a number of property developers take home an award in the respective categories recognized this year. These awards were dedicated to the full spectrum of the commercial property industry honoring the companies and entities within the industry. The award categories this year included;-

Developer of the year

Sustainable Housing

Affordable Housing

Interior design

Excellence Award

Leading Innovations

Exhibitor of the year

The award for most sustainable housing was won by HK properties and Vee Gallery won Interior design 2021 award. The Leading Innovation award was scooped by Biplous, while the excellence award was awarded to STL Superlock. The developer of the year award went to Crane management while Fakruddin properties took home the Affordable Housing award. The Exhibitor of the year award was taken by Jaquar group.