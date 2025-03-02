KAMPALA, Uganda — Centenary Bank will welcome global financial leaders to Kampala next week as it hosts the 2025 Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) Annual General Meeting, set for March 10-14 at the Speke Resort Munyonyo. The event, themed “Building Resilient Futures: Lessons from Africa and Value-Based Banking,” will draw delegates from over 70 financial institutions across 45 countries, spotlighting Africa’s role in sustainable finance.

The GABV, a network of banks committed to social, environmental, and economic good, chose Uganda for this year’s meeting to highlight African innovation in banking. Centenary Bank, a GABV member and one of Uganda’s largest financial institutions, will lead the charge. Delegates will explore how value-based banking—prioritizing people and planet over profit—can address global challenges like climate change and inequality.

“We’re thrilled to showcase Uganda’s progress and share lessons from Africa with the world,” said Fabian Kasi, managing director of Centenary Bank. “This is about building financial systems that work for everyone, not just the few.”

The five-day event will feature keynote speeches, workshops, and panels, with a focus on financial inclusion, green finance, and support for small businesses. Discussions will draw on Africa’s unique experiences, such as mobile banking innovations and community-driven lending, to offer solutions for a warming, unequal world. The setting—Speke Resort Munyonyo, perched on Lake Victoria’s shores—adds a scenic backdrop to the high-stakes talks.

Founded in 2009, the GABV represents banks serving over 60 million customers globally. Its members range from small community lenders to international cooperatives, all united by a mission to rethink finance. This year’s meeting, announced Sunday, underscores the alliance’s push to amplify voices from the Global South, where banking often tackles poverty and infrastructure gaps head-on.

Kasi said hosting the event reflects Centenary Bank’s own values. Since its founding in 1983 as a microfinance lender, it has grown into a powerhouse serving millions of Ugandans, many in rural areas. “Africa has shown resilience,” he said. “Now we’re sharing that with the world.”

The meeting comes as sustainable finance gains traction globally. With climate crises mounting and economic divides widening, GABV members argue their model—less focused on shareholder profits, more on societal impact—offers a blueprint. Delegates will swap success stories, like funding clean energy or empowering women entrepreneurs, hoping to scale these wins.

Local officials see the event as a boon for Uganda, too. Kampala, a bustling capital of over 1.5 million, will greet visitors with its mix of modern growth and rich culture. Speke Resort, with its conference halls and lakeside views, has hosted major summits before, but this marks its first GABV gathering.

Organizers expect robust debate and new partnerships to emerge by week’s end. For Centenary Bank, it’s a chance to lead on a global stage. “We’re not just hosting,” Kasi said. “We’re shaping the future.”