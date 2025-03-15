Mukono, Uganda – The Mukono Municipal Council has suspended all civil works by China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), citing “systemic non-compliance” with contract terms, technical standards, and environmental and social safeguards. The decision, effective immediately, stems from a review of CCCC’s performance and its repeated failure to meet contractual obligations.

In a letter dated March 7, 2025, Mukono Town Clerk Francis Byabagambi informed CCCC’s Authorized Representative, Xiong Pailiang, of the suspension, pointing to significant lapses in environmental and social safeguards. The council had previously issued warnings on October 10, 2024, and January 10, 2025, but CCCC failed to address the concerns adequately.

The suspension halts several road projects under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP), overseen by the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs (MoKCC&MA). Affected roads include Anthony-Kame, Kame Annex, Albert Cook–Cathedral Rise, Kame-Nabuti-Katosi Road, Admin Link, Access Road, and Link Road.

Byabagambi criticized CCCC’s negligence, writing:

“The persistent failure to comply with safeguard requirements, combined with your team’s lack of responsiveness, is deeply concerning. There appears to be a complete disregard for your obligations to protect workers and the public.”

Key Violations

The council highlighted several critical issues:

Poor incident reporting and management, including concealment of vital project information.

Inadequate health and safety measures and a lack of safeguards personnel.

Failure to ensure worker welfare, including access to medical care and effective grievance mechanisms.

A notable incident involved a CCCC-owned tractor fatally striking a worker named Ambrose during construction on Albert Cook–Cathedral Road. Rather than reporting the death to the council, CCCC discreetly transported Ambrose’s body to Kabale in southwestern Uganda for burial. The incident sparked outrage among workers, nearly triggering a street protest.

Council’s Demands

The council has ordered CCCC to resolve these issues at its own expense. The company must:

Inspect all project vehicles and equipment.

Establish a dedicated environmental and social safeguards team.

Implement robust health and safety measures, including appointing a safety team.

Set up proper grievance and emergency response systems.

Byabagambi emphasized that the suspension will remain in place until CCCC submits a satisfactory action plan, reviewed by a joint team from the Municipal Council, supervising consultants, and MoKCC&MA. Failure to demonstrate progress within two weeks could lead to further delays or contract termination.

The Big Picture

This is not the first time a Chinese firm has faced scrutiny in Uganda. Companies from China have been accused of violating human rights, flouting environmental rules, and delivering subpar infrastructure projects.