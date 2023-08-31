Renowned City TV Show Host, Simon Muyanga Lutaaya has stunned the country after announcing g his resignation from Baba TV less than 24 hours after being named General Manager.

The Ntinda based station’s Communications Director Kungu Alimadi announced Muyanga’s appointment on Tuesday, 29, adding it was expected to enhance the brand’s competitiveness in the industry.

While signing out of his characteristic Tamale Mirundi show this morning, however, the former Bulamogi East MP contestant announced he was quiting Baba TV, the station where he has plied his trade for the last nearly two years, serving as a TV host and Quality Assurance Manager.

“Oh!

What a beautiful Thursday to Sign – Out! Thank you @babatvuganda @BalyekuMosesG @adam_kungu @doreen_mwesige @LukiaMpoza @Masayasi2011 @MKalyowa and all of you my fans and viewers of Babatv. Let me author books, same dish,different plates,same chefs,different kitchens, bye..!” Muyanga tweeted.

Muyanga is one of the most respected journalists in the City, having amassed over two decades of experience in media practice.

Lutaaya cut his teeth in the media trade at Kabaka’s Central Broadcasting Services-CBS in the late 1990s. He would go on to have stints at Kiira radio in Jinja, Balaam Barugahara’s Radio4 in Kampala, including accolade laden ten year tenure with Media as a Talkshow host at NBS Television.

Muyanga resigned from NBS in 2020 to take part in the 2021 parliamentary elections for Bulamoji East in his native Kaliro District on a second call. He, however, failed to make it.

The controversial FDC man would later fall into deep troubles after unsuccessfully challenging his loss in courts of law which resulted in being slapped with hundreds of millions in costs, and weeks in prison.

An insider at Baba TV who didn’t want to be named revealed to Watchdog that prior to his message quiting, he was set to be announced officially as GM in a meeting g scheduled the same day.

” Before his unexpected resignation message, Simon was set to be officially unveiled to the staff in a meeting later in the day. The meeting has since been cancelled. ” revealed the source.