Uganda’s Premier Robinah Nabbanja has been left in shock after receiving complaints from leaders of different Parish Development Model (PDM) Saccos in Luwero district, saying that members have been waiting for their money since last year but to no avail.

In February 2022, President Yoweri Museveni launched the program meant to eradicate poverty through the execution of development activities at the parish level.

Since then, the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development has released 10.8 billion Shillings to 101 parish SACCOs in Luwero district.

However, during the PDM mobilization tour by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja ahead of the agricultural expo targeting beneficiaries and residents in Luwero, it emerged that the SACCOs have been able to lend only 5.3 billion Shillings and the other 5.5 billion Shillings is still lying idle on accounts.

Dr Andrew Kiddu Makubuya the Luwero District PDM Coordinator said that unlike in the first releases, now they are supposed to capture data of each household on the computer before they receive the funds to avoid multiple borrowing.

Makubuya noted that the process has delayed the release of funds to the beneficiaries but he is hopeful this will be done by the end of the next two weeks.

The Prime Minister and a team of government officials from different ministries will this weekend take an agricultural expo in Savannah region (Luwero, Nakaseke,Nakasongola) lecturing locals on how to improve their livelihoods through embracing modern agriculture and government programs meant to eradicate poverty in the country.