Most Famous Football Clubs in Uganda 2026: History, Trophies and Fans

The most famous football clubs in Uganda in 2026 are SC Villa, KCCA FC, Vipers SC, Express FC, URA FC and Onduparaka FC. These clubs are not only known for their trophies, but also for their history, identity, supporters, rivalries and impact on Ugandan football culture.

SC Villa remain the most successful league club in the country, KCCA FC are one of Kampala’s strongest football institutions, Vipers SC represent the modern era of investment and recent dominance, Express FC are one of the traditional giants, URA FC have built their reputation on consistency, while Onduparaka FC are famous for one of the most passionate regional fanbases in Uganda.

Club City/Region Founded League Titles Famous For Era of Popularity SC Villa Kampala 1975 17 Uganda’s most successful league club, historic dominance, major rivalries 1980s–2000s, revived in 2020s KCCA FC Kampala 1963 13 Kampala identity, trophies, professional structure 1970s–1980s, 2010s, 2020s Vipers SC Kitende/Wakiso 1969 7 Modern success, investment, academy, recent titles 2010s–2020s Express FC Kampala 1957 7 Traditional giant, old fanbase, rivalry with SC Villa 1970s, 1990s, 2020s URA FC Kampala 1997 4 Consistency, strong league campaigns, organised club model 2000s–2010s Onduparaka FC Arua/West Nile 2011 0 Passionate fanbase, regional identity, rise from West Nile Mid-2010s–2020s

Uganda Premier League title records are led by SC Villa with 17 league championships, followed by KCCA FC with 13, while Express FC and Vipers SC have 7 each and URA FC have 4.

Ranking the biggest football clubs in Uganda is not only about counting trophies. Some clubs are famous because they dominated the league for decades. Others are famous because they represent a city, a region, a fan movement or a modern football project.

For this ranking, the main factors are: trophies, history, fanbase, rivalries, recent performance, media attention, cultural impact.

1. SC Villa

SC Villa are usually the first name mentioned when people talk about the most successful football clubs in Uganda. The club, also known as the Jogoos, have won more Uganda league titles than any other team, with 17 championships in total.

The club was founded in 1975 and grew from its early identity as Nakivubo Boys before becoming Nakivubo Villa and later Sports Club Villa. Over time, SC Villa became a symbol of dominance in Ugandan club football, especially during the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s.

SC Villa’s strongest era helped shape the modern image of Ugandan football. The team collected league titles, built a strong national fanbase and became part of several historic rivalries. Their matches against Express FC and KCCA FC are among the most important fixtures in the country because they connect different generations of supporters.

The rivalry with Express FC is especially meaningful because both clubs have deep roots in Kampala football. Their meetings are not only about league points; they carry history, identity and pride. SC Villa’s rivalry with KCCA FC is also important because both clubs have regularly competed for the status of Uganda’s biggest football institution.

Even when SC Villa are not dominating every season, they remain one of Uganda’s biggest clubs because of their name, history and trophy record. Their 2023/24 league title also helped bring the club back into the centre of national football conversations, showing that the Jogoos are still relevant in the modern era.

2. KCCA FC

KCCA FC are one of the most recognisable football clubs in Uganda and one of the strongest symbols of Kampala football. The club was founded in 1963 and is officially described as “the pride of Kampala” by KCCA FC itself.

The club’s identity is closely connected with the capital city. For many fans, KCCA are more than just a football team; they represent Kampala’s urban football culture, administrative structure and sporting ambition.

KCCA FC have won 13 Uganda Premier League titles and 10 Uganda Cup titles, making them one of the most decorated clubs in the country. Their success across different decades has given them a strong claim to being one of Uganda’s biggest clubs.

One reason KCCA remain so famous is consistency. The club has competed at the top level for many years and has often been involved in title races, cup competitions and continental campaigns. Their structure, branding and visibility also make them one of the most modern football institutions in Uganda.

KCCA’s rivalry with SC Villa is one of the biggest in the country. It is a contest between two highly successful clubs with large support bases and long histories. Matches against Express FC and Vipers SC also attract attention because they often involve tradition, league position and Kampala football pride.

In 2026, KCCA FC remain one of the biggest clubs in Uganda because they combine history, trophies, city identity and strong recent competitiveness.

3. Vipers SC

Vipers SC are the clearest example of a modern football powerhouse in Uganda. Based in Kitende, Wakiso District, the club have become one of the dominant forces of the 2010s and 2020s.

The club was originally known as Bunamwaya FC before becoming Vipers SC. According to the club’s own history, Vipers have won seven Uganda Premier League titles, including the 2024/25 championship.

Their 2024/25 title was especially important because it confirmed their place among Uganda’s elite clubs. Vipers won the league after beating Kitara FC 2–0, securing their seventh league title. That achievement put them level with Express FC on league titles, behind only SC Villa and KCCA FC in the historical league table.

Vipers are famous for more than trophies. The club are associated with investment, academy development, modern facilities and strong recruitment. This has helped them build a reputation as one of the most ambitious clubs in East African football.

Their rise has also created new rivalries. KCCA FC vs Vipers SC has become one of the most important modern matchups in Uganda because both clubs often compete near the top of the table. In the 2025/26 season, Vipers were again central to the title race, with Ugandan media reporting them at the top of the table in late April 2026.

Vipers may not have the same old historical weight as SC Villa or Express FC, but in terms of modern success, recent dominance and professional growth, they are clearly among the biggest football clubs in Uganda in 2026.

4. Express FC

Express FC are one of the traditional giants of Ugandan football. Founded in 1957, the club are among the oldest and most historic football institutions in the country.

The club are popularly known as the Red Eagles. Their long history, loyal supporters and major rivalries have made them one of the most famous names in Ugandan football.

Express FC have won seven Uganda league titles, including championships in the 1970s, 1990s, 2011/12 and 2020/21. This shows that the club’s success has not been limited to one generation. Different groups of fans remember different Express eras, which helps explain why the club still has strong cultural importance.

The rivalry between Express FC and SC Villa is one of the most historic in Uganda. It represents tradition, Kampala football pride and decades of competition. For many older fans, this fixture is one of the defining rivalries of Ugandan club football.

Express remain famous because they combine history, identity and fan loyalty. Even when they are not the strongest team in a particular season, their name still carries weight. They are one of the clubs that helped build the emotional and competitive structure of Ugandan football.

5. URA FC

URA FC may not have the same traditional image as SC Villa, KCCA FC or Express FC, but they deserve a place among the most famous football clubs in Uganda because of their success and consistency.

The club was founded in 1997 and represents the Uganda Revenue Authority. URA FC have won four Uganda Premier League titles and three Uganda Cup titles.

Their best period came in the 2000s and early 2010s, when they became one of the most competitive teams in the country. URA were not built mainly on emotional tradition or regional identity. Instead, their reputation came from organisation, strong squads and regular competition at the top level.

URA FC also played an important role in showing that newer institutional clubs could challenge Uganda’s older football giants. Their league success placed them ahead of many more historic clubs in terms of national titles.

In 2026, URA’s fame is based on respect rather than mass popularity. They may not have the loudest fanbase in Uganda, but they have enough trophies and history to remain part of any serious discussion about the country’s biggest football clubs.

6. Onduparaka FC

Onduparaka FC are different from the other clubs in this ranking. They do not have league titles and they are not one of Uganda’s most successful clubs by trophies. However, they are one of the most famous because of their fanbase, regional identity and remarkable rise from West Nile.

The club was founded in 2011 in Arua and became known as the Green Caterpillars. Onduparaka rose from local football to the FUFA Big League and then reached the Uganda Premier League. They also reached the Uganda Cup final in 2016, losing to Vipers SC.

Their rise captured national attention because it showed the strength of football outside Kampala. Onduparaka became a symbol of West Nile pride, and their home matches built a reputation for passion, noise and emotional support.

In 2026, Onduparaka are not ranked here because of trophies. They are ranked because fame in football is not only about silverware. Their supporters, story and regional meaning made them one of the most talked-about clubs in Uganda during their rise.

Onduparaka’s case also helps explain the difference between being successful and being famous. A club can have fewer titles but still have a powerful identity that people remember.

Ugandan football has several other clubs that deserve attention. Some are rising in the modern league system, while others have historical or regional importance.

BUL FC have become an increasingly competitive side in recent years and are often mentioned among the clubs helping to make the Uganda Premier League more balanced.

Kitara FC have grown in visibility, especially after competing strongly in recent seasons. Their presence in title-race conversations has made them one of the clubs to watch.

Wakiso Giants are known for their modern branding and connection to the Wakiso football scene.

Police FC have historical importance and have also won the Uganda league title in the past.

Bright Stars have been a familiar name in the top division and are respected for their role in developing competitive league football.

NEC FC have gained attention as one of the newer competitive clubs in the Uganda Premier League environment.

Maroons FC are another important name because of their long football background and historical league success, including titles in the early years of the national league.

These clubs may not all have the same national fanbase as SC Villa, KCCA FC or Express FC, but they contribute to the depth and competitiveness of Ugandan football.

The most successful club is not always the same as the most famous club. Success is usually measured by trophies. Fame is wider and can include fanbase, history, emotional identity, media attention and cultural meaning.

By league titles, SC Villa are the most successful football club in Uganda. They lead the historical league table with 17 titles. KCCA FC follow with 13, while Vipers SC and Express FC have 7 each.

However, fame is more complex. Vipers SC are extremely famous in the modern era because of recent dominance and investment. Express FC remain famous because of tradition and fan loyalty. Onduparaka FC are famous because their rise represented a powerful regional football story.

This is why a fair ranking must look beyond trophies. Titles show sporting success, but popularity depends on how people remember, support and talk about a club.

Football culture in Uganda has also become more digital. Fans follow fixtures, statistics, match previews, transfers and club form across sports websites, social media and platforms connected with top 10 betting apps in uganda. This wider digital environment has made club football more visible and has increased interest in both traditional giants and rising teams.

SC Villa have won the most Uganda Premier League titles. They have 17 league championships, making them the most successful league club in Ugandan football history.

KCCA FC are second with 13 league titles. Vipers SC and Express FC are level on 7 league titles, while URA FC have 4.

This means SC Villa remain the historical leader, but KCCA FC are their closest long-term challenger, and Vipers SC are the strongest modern threat to the old hierarchy.

SC Villa vs Express FC

This is one of the most traditional rivalries in Ugandan football. It brings together two historic Kampala clubs with long-standing fanbases and decades of competitive history.

SC Villa vs KCCA FC

This rivalry is about success, status and national football power. SC Villa and KCCA FC are the two most successful clubs by league titles, which makes their matches important even when neither side is top of the table.

KCCA FC vs Vipers SC

This is one of Uganda’s biggest modern rivalries. KCCA represent one of the strongest traditional-modern institutions in Kampala, while Vipers represent the new era of investment and recent dominance.

Express FC vs KCCA FC

This is another important Kampala rivalry. Both clubs have major histories, strong identities and a long record of competing in Ugandan football.

Rank Club Why They Rank Here 1 SC Villa Most league titles, historic dominance, major rivalries, national recognition 2 KCCA FC 13 league titles, Kampala identity, strong structure, consistent success 3 Vipers SC Modern powerhouse, 2024/25 champions, major investment and recent dominance 4 Express FC Traditional giant, old fanbase, 7 league titles, historic rivalry with SC Villa 5 URA FC Four league titles, strong organised club model, consistent top-level presence 6 Onduparaka FC Famous fanbase, West Nile identity, cultural impact despite fewer trophies

Overall, SC Villa remain Uganda’s most successful club by league titles, while KCCA FC, Vipers SC and Express FC continue to define the country’s football landscape through history, trophies, rivalries and fan support. Onduparaka FC and URA FC show that fame in Ugandan football can also come from consistency, identity and regional passion.

FAQ

SC Villa are often considered the biggest football club in Uganda because they have won the most league titles and have one of the deepest histories in the country. KCCA FC, Vipers SC and Express FC also have strong claims depending on whether the focus is trophies, current performance or fanbase.

Which club has won the most Uganda Premier League titles?

SC Villa have won the most Uganda Premier League titles, with 17 league championships. KCCA FC are second with 13 titles.

Is SC Villa bigger than KCCA FC?

Historically, SC Villa are bigger if the main measure is league titles, because they have 17 compared with KCCA FC’s 13. However, KCCA FC are also one of Uganda’s biggest clubs because of their Kampala identity, trophies, structure and long-term consistency.

Is Vipers SC bigger than Express FC?

Vipers SC are bigger in terms of recent success and modern dominance, especially after winning the 2024/25 Uganda Premier League title. Express FC are bigger in terms of tradition, age and historical fan culture. Both clubs have seven league titles, so the answer depends on whether the focus is modern performance or historical identity.

SC Villa, KCCA FC and Express FC are the most important Kampala football clubs historically. KCCA FC have a strong city identity, SC Villa have the largest league-title record, and Express FC have one of the oldest and most loyal fanbases.

Who are the traditional big clubs in Uganda?

The traditional big clubs in Uganda are usually considered to be SC Villa, KCCA FC and Express FC. These clubs have long histories, major trophies, strong fanbases and some of the country’s most famous rivalries.

SC Villa are the most successful football club in Uganda by league titles. They lead the historical table with 17 championships.