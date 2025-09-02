KAMPALA: Innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship took centre stage as the Stanbic National Schools Championship (NSC) marked its 10th anniversary during the grand finale at Mestil Hotel in Kampala.

Running under the theme ‘Powering Innovation for Job Creation’, this year’s event, dubbed the ‘Battle of Champions’, continues to complement a government strategy under the National Development Plan, to embed entrepreneurship, creativity, and problem-solving into the education system.

Sumayya Girls High School, Nsangi emerged as the overall winner in the Student Spark category for their groundbreaking project, the Urocare UTI Detector. Their UTI early-detection kit is designed to help especially young women identify urinary tract infections before other associated medical complications arise.

The team secured UGX 20 million in business capital, UGX 5 million in school support, two laptops, and a teacher award of UGX 2 million. In addition, the winning students and their patron teacher won a fully paid trip valued at UGX 50 million to South Africa, the home of Standard Bank Group, the parent company of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL).

One of the inventors, Jamimah Kutesa, a Senior Five student offering BCM (Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics), said they developed this affordable UTI detector to empower students and communities to detect infections early, reduce missed school days, and make preventive health accessible in everyday environments.

She said, “With the support and mentorship we have gained throughout the seven months of the challenge, we are now set to create real change in our communities. This UGX 20 million is a strong push for the business to scale, because we are optimistic that our affordable UTI detector will turn concern into action, so every student can focus on study and progress.”

Mentor Secondary School claimed the 1st runner-up position with their Patient Monitoring System, earning UGX 10 million in business capital, school funding, laptops, and teacher recognition. Ibanda Secondary School, with their eco-friendly Koffia Candles, took 2nd runner-up, while St. Noa Mawaggali SSS followed as 3rd runner-up with their mobility innovation, Snoams Walk Mate.

In the Business Fellowship category, Abia Top Security Alarm clinched the top spot with a prize of UGX 13 million in business capital. They were followed by Tembo Organics (UGX 6 million) and Yummy Collection (UGX 2 million), recognized for their entrepreneurial excellence.

The championship continues to nurture young innovators and entrepreneurs by equipping students with skills in problem-solving, financial literacy, and business development. This year’s winners demonstrated solutions addressing health, safety, and sustainability, reflecting the competition’s vision of building future leaders who can drive Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

Mumba Kenneth Kalifungwa, the Stanbic Bank Chief Executive, said ongoing investment in the annual Championship will continue, because it provides a platform for youth to invent solutions that help bridge unemployment, something that is in line with the bank’s purpose; ‘Uganda is Our home we drive her growth’.

“Youth employment is a global issue, and it is especially critical here in Uganda, a country with one of the world’s youngest populations, with nearly 78% of our people under the age of 30. Therefore, a platform like the Stanbic National Schools Championship empowers our youth to shift from being job seekers to being job creators,” Kalifungwa said.

The Guest Honour, and Uganda’s State Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, described the initiative as a powerful platform that nurtures talent, inspires innovation, and prepares the next generation of leaders.

He praised the power of collaboration exhibited throughout the initiative as a pillar in creating sustainable opportunities for young people.

“Ten years from now, some of you will be leading companies, innovating in technology, creating jobs, or shaping public policy. This platform is your launch pad,” Barugahara told the students.

He said the diverse projects showcased by students were proof that Uganda’s young generation has what it takes to achieve Vision 2040 and compete globally. He said whether one wins today or not, participants are part of a powerful legacy.

Since its inception, the championship has reached over 500 institutions and close to 600,000 individuals, sparking over 200 businesses nationwide, making it one of Uganda’s most impactful private-sector youth empowerment initiatives.

Damoni Kitabire, the Stanbic Bank Board Chairperson said as part of their UGX1 trillion Agenda for Women, Youth, and Families, the bank is committed to continuing to invest in youth entrepreneurship in the years to come.

“We believe this equips the youth with the skills and mindset to drive Uganda’s economic transformation. Over the past 10 years, what started as a simple quiz has evolved into a leading youth entrepreneurship platform,” Kitabire said.

Diana Ondoga, the Stanbic Bank Head of Corporate Social Investment (CSI), announced an increase in boot camp participation slots from 100 to 150 schools to accommodate rising interest.

To date, the Championship has positively impacted thousands directly and indirectly, including teachers and communities, with Stanbic Bank investing over UGX 7 billion during the past decade.