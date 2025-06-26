KAMPALA, Uganda – June 26, 2025 – Speke Resort Munyonyo, Uganda’s premier five-star lakeside destination, is set to dazzle couples at the Bride and Groom Expo 2025, scheduled for June 27 to 29 at UMA Hall Lugogo.

The resort announced the event on X, with a post from @SRCC_Uganda stating, “The Bride and Groom Expo is back! Join us from June 27th to 29th at stalls 112 & 113 and explore our exclusive wedding packages, breathtaking venues, and personalised services, crafted to bring your dream celebration to life. http://srcc-ug.com #visitmunyonyo #brideandgroom.”

This vibrant showcase will highlight Speke Resort’s tailored wedding offerings, cementing its reputation as a top wedding destination in East Africa.

The Bride and Groom Expo is a flagship event for Uganda’s wedding industry, drawing couples, planners, and vendors to discover the latest trends in matrimonial celebrations.

At stalls 112 and 113, Speke Resort will present its bespoke wedding packages, featuring customized catering, elegant décor, and stunning lakeside venues. Social media reactions to this year’s expo at Munyonyo are glowing, with one X user describing the resort’s displays as “a dream for any couple,” praising the “stunning lakeside setups that scream luxury.”

Another post highlighted the “impeccable service and attention to detail,” echoing the resort’s commitment to personalized experiences as advertised in their X announcement.

With 477 luxurious rooms and panoramic Lake Victoria views, Speke Resort’s convention center is an ideal venue for this high-profile event. The facility’s modern design and versatility allow it to showcase everything from intricate floral arrangements to live demonstrations of wedding menus. X posts from attendees note the “vibrant energy” at Munyonyo’s stalls, with one user raving, “Speke Resort’s wedding packages at the expo are next-level—perfect for a fairytale wedding!” Another praised its ability to host both intimate ceremonies and grand receptions, calling it “a one-stop shop for matrimonial magic.”

Speke Resort’s prominence extends beyond weddings, as it recently hosted the 9th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo in May 2025 and the 15th IFATSEA Africa Regional Meeting in June. Its community engagement, including a clean-up initiative set for June 27, 2025, further enhances its reputation. The resort’s X post underscores its dedication to creating memorable celebrations, inviting couples to “#visitmunyonyo” for inspiration.

The Bride and Groom Expo promises a blend of romance, innovation, and Speke Resort’s signature luxury. For more details or to explore wedding packages, visit www.srcc-ug.com . As X buzz continues to celebrate this year’s event, Speke Resort Munyonyo is poised to redefine wedding experiences in Uganda.

