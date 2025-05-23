KAMPALA, Uganda – May 23, 2025 – The ninth Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) 2025, themed “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” kicked off on May 21 at the luxurious Speke Resort and Convention Centre Munyonyo, captivating over 2,000 attendees from 50+ countries. Running through May 24, the event has solidified Uganda’s position as a premier tourism destination, showcasing its vibrant culture, wildlife, and sustainable tourism initiatives on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Organized by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), POATE 2025 features over 200 exhibitors, including tour operators, hoteliers, and regional tourism boards, highlighting Uganda’s diverse attractions—from gorilla trekking in Bwindi to white-water rafting on the Nile. The expo’s business-to-business meetings have fostered partnerships, with a focus on intra-African tourism, which accounts for 80-90% of Uganda’s inbound visitors.

“This is a game-changer for regional collaboration,” said UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova, emphasizing the expo’s role in driving economic growth.

Day three buzzed with energy as attendees explored colorful exhibition stalls, featuring local brands like IGC, a Ugandan fashion label blending tradition with modern flair. The regional tourism conference sparked discussions on sustainable practices, digital marketing, and community-based tourism, drawing policymakers and industry leaders from across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The festival day, set for May 24, promises a grand finale with live music, traditional dances, and a stunning boat regatta on Lake Victoria, celebrating Uganda’s cultural heritage. “The atmosphere is electric,” shared a Kenyan tour operator on X, praising the warm hospitality and vibrant displays. Familiarization trips for international buyers and media, showcasing national parks and cultural sites, are amplifying Uganda’s global appeal.

Speke Resort Munyonyo, with its world-class facilities and scenic lakefront, has been lauded as the perfect venue. “This expo showcases not just Uganda’s beauty but its potential for sustainable tourism,” noted a European delegate. Sponsors, including Speke Resort Convention Centre, have ensured seamless execution, elevating the event’s prestige.

As POATE 2025 concludes, its impact is undeniable: strengthening Uganda’s tourism sector, fostering regional ties, and promoting eco-conscious travel. With hashtags like #POATE2025 trending on X, the world is taking notice of Uganda’s charm. The expo reaffirms the Pearl of Africa’s readiness to welcome global visitors, leaving a lasting impression of its hospitality and natural splendor.