In a move that has sent shockwaves through Uganda’s political and security establishment, Kin Kariisa, the CEO of Next Media Services, has drawn the ire of security circles for hosting National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, in what has been described as a “VVIP” style on NBS Television.

The decision to give Bobi Wine an unchallenged platform on the station’s flagship program, The Barometer , has raised eyebrows, particularly among supporters of President Yoweri Museveni and his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kariisa, once regarded as a trusted ally of Museveni, appears to have shifted gears, offering the opposition leader a prime-time slot to air his grievances against the government—an act that has left many questioning his motives and loyalties.

The episode in question aired on April 1, 2025, at 10 PM, hosted by Adam Kungu. Unlike the usual format of The Barometer , which typically features a panel of four to five analysts debating current affairs, Bobi Wine was given the floor solo for over two hours. This unprecedented arrangement allowed the NUP president to launch a scathing critique of Museveni’s decades-long rule and take direct aim at Gen Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces and Museveni’s son, who has been a frequent target of Bobi Wine’s political rhetoric. The absence of opposing voices on the show amplified the perception that NBS was not merely hosting a guest but providing a megaphone for the opposition’s agenda.

Security circles, long accustomed to viewing NBS as a neutral or even pro-government outlet under Kariisa’s leadership, were reportedly blindsided by this development. Sources within these circles expressed dismay at what they saw as a betrayal by Kariisa, who had previously enjoyed a reputation as Museveni’s “blue-eyed boy.” The lavish welcome extended to Bobi Wine—rumored to include a hero’s reception in the NBS newsroom—only fueled suspicions that the station was pivoting to align itself with NUP. Posts on X echoed this sentiment, with some alleging that Kariisa’s decision was a calculated act of revenge against Museveni following a fallout with the government, including the exclusion of Next Media outlets like NTV from state functions.

Adding to the intrigue is the political trajectory of The Barometer ’s former host, who recently announced his intention to run for a parliamentary seat on an NUP ticket. This development has lent credence to claims that NBS is becoming a breeding ground for NUP sympathizers, with critics pointing to the newsroom’s enthusiastic reception of Bobi Wine as evidence of a deeper ideological shift. The sight of staff reportedly treating the opposition leader like a celebrity has led some to brand NBS as an “NUP camp,” a stark departure from its earlier image as a balanced media house.

For Kariisa, the stakes are high. Once a darling of the establishment, his decision to platform Bobi Wine risks alienating powerful figures in Museveni’s inner circle, including security operatives who view the NUP leader as a threat to national stability. Bobi Wine’s appearance on The Barometer was not just a media event; it was a political statement, one that allowed him to rally his base ahead of the 2026 elections while casting Museveni and Muhoozi as symbols of an entrenched, oppressive regime. The timing—less than a year before the polls—only heightens the perception that Kariisa is playing a dangerous game, potentially positioning NBS as a kingmaker in Uganda’s volatile political landscape.

The fallout from this episode is already reverberating. While some praise Kariisa for giving voice to the opposition, others see it as a reckless move that could invite retribution from a government known for its intolerance of dissent. Whether this marks a permanent rupture between Kariisa and Museveni remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: by rolling out the red carpet for Bobi Wine, NBS has thrust itself into the center of Uganda’s political maelstrom, leaving security circles fuming and the public divided.