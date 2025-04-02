A diplomatic row has erupted between South Sudan and Kenyan special envoy Raila Odinga, following his recent failed mediation mission in Juba, where he sought to see Riek Machar a vice president in the war tone country.

According to reports, South Sudan’s government, via President Salva Kiir’s Press Secretary David Amuor Majur, Raila Odinga has been accused of fabricating claims about his mission, when he claimed that President Kiir sent him to see Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to seek his permission.

Mr Odinga, appointed by Kenyan President William Ruto to mediate South Sudan’s escalating political crisis, alleged that President Kiir directed him to consult Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni before meeting detained Vice President Riek Machar.

Juba has vehemently denied this, branding Odinga’s statements as a “misrepresentation of diplomatic norms” and asserting that his Uganda trip was pre-arranged, not a directive from Kiir.

“President Kiir is not an envoy; he is a head of state. His Excellency did not instruct Raila Odinga to meet President Museveni,” David Majur, Presidential Spokesperson.

Kiir’s office via spokesman says Raila wasn’t sent to President Museveni but was denied access to Machar until leaders are briefed

Odinga adds more salt to injury

The controversy stems from Odinga’s visit to Juba on March 28, where he sought to de-escalate tensions after Machar’s house arrest, linked to alleged rebellion attempts amid clashes tied to the ethnic Nuer White Army militia. Odinga reported being denied access to Machar and claimed Kiir rerouted him to Mr Museveni, whom he briefed in Entebbe.

South Sudan counters that Machar and his wife, Interior Minister Angelina Teny, are not under arrest, contradicting Odinga’s narrative. Information Minister Michael Makuei further accused Machar of stirring unrest, escalating the stakes.