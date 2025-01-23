The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) has garnered praise from President Yoweri Museveni for its exceptional performance in Greater Busoga during his recent wealth creation tour.

As a key agency implementing the Parish Development Model (PDM), NAGRC&DB has been instrumental in promoting production, storage, processing, and marketing in the region. The agency’s focus on breeding and multiplying high-performance livestock breeds, community breeding outreach programs, and mass-producing livestock feed has led to the transformation of Busoga into a highly productive livestock hub.

Farmers in the region now have access to subsidized, high-quality livestock and poultry breeds, as well as affordable animal feeds, benefiting over 7,000 farmers. The conversion of Kasolwe stock farm into a Centre of Excellence has been a pivotal factor in NAGRC&DB’s success, enabling the establishment of various enterprises and a 5MT/hr animal feed mill to provide high-quality, affordable feeds.

The establishment of a liquid nitrogen plant in Njeru has further supported breeding and multiplication of high-quality livestock breeds, benefiting over 4,000 farmers. Additionally, a community breeding satellite center in Iganga has reached over 1,500 farmers through mass trainings and artificial insemination programs, enhancing animal husbandry practices.

Farmers have lauded NAGRC&DB’s initiatives for significantly improving their livelihoods and increasing their incomes. The government’s plans to operationalize a floating fish feed production plant and invest in dairy breeding and production in Busoga aim to further enhance the region’s livestock sector.

President Museveni’s recognition of NAGRC&DB’s work in Greater Busoga underscores the agency’s crucial role in driving economic growth and development in the region. The President’s visit has instilled optimism among farmers about the future of their businesses, highlighting the agency’s potential to continue

driving economic growth in the region.