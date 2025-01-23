Fresh Kid, the young Ugandan rapper whose real name is Patrick Senyonjo, has made headlines by scoring an impressive 11 in the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) for 2024.

Celebrating this achievement in style at Kampala Parents School which registered over 80% in Division One, he was joined by his father, Fresh Daddy, as they were greeted warmly by the school’s administration amidst a joyous atmosphere.

Fresh Kid sat PLE last year. Despite his busy schedule he has managed to score 11, Division One.

Several of his classmates are top performers nationally and are on the list of the best in the country, with 4s on the national honours list.

During the celebratory event, Fresh Kid expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia, acknowledging the significant opportunity that the scholarship from the Ruparelia Foundation provided him to study at one of Kampala’s premier educational institutions. “This school has the best teachers,” he remarked, emphasizing the impact of a quality education on his personal growth.

Fresh Kid is one of the over 790,000 who sat their PLE last year. With his success, he looks forward joining Cambridge International School.

Fresh Kid shared his excitement about this milestone and looked forward joining Secondary School.

As Fresh Kid looks forward to his next educational journey, he stands as an inspiring figure for young Ugandans, embodying the belief that with dedication, talent, and support, anything is achievable.