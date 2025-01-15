For those seeking a haven of comfort and sophistication, Hotel Next in Masaka City stands out as an ideal destination. Whether it’s a family getaway, a corporate retreat, or a meeting hub, this remarkable facility offers an unmatched experience. The brainchild of visionary entrepreneur Sotius Ssegawa, Hotel Next has quickly established itself as a beacon in Uganda’s tourism and hospitality sector since opening its doors on July 1, 2023.

A Visionary Leader

Born to Michael Titus Kiwanuka and Pascazia Nansubuga of Kisoso Village, Masaka City, Sotius Ssegawa exemplifies the power of determination and hard work. M arried to Kevine Ssegawa, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology from Mutesa 1 Royal University, alongside a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management and a Diploma in Electrical Engineering. With an entrepreneurial spirit and a wealth of professional experience, Ssegawa has built Hotel Next into a thriving enterprise.

“I have a journey to walk and a mission to redefine the hotel business in Masaka City and Uganda as a whole,” Ssegawa shares. “The support of organizations, companies, and clients from different countries has been instrumental in our growth.”

A Facility Like No Other

Hotel Next, with its three floors and 34 well-furnished rooms, caters to diverse client needs. From executive suites at UGX 300,000 to double occupancy rooms at UGX 250,000, every accommodation boasts modern amenities, including high-speed internet and in-built air conditioning. Two spacious conference rooms, accommodating 250 and 200 guests, make the hotel a preferred venue for corporate events and social gatherings.

A highlight of the facility is its culinary offerings. The restaurant serves an array of local and international dishes, complemented by fresh juices, ensuring an exceptional dining experience for guests during breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Building the Dream

Ssegawa’s journey into the hotel business was inspired by his friend, Ali Kakooza, and his own passion for unique and innovative ventures. Leveraging his background as a renowned electrician and founder of Segken Services Limited in 2006, he accumulated the expertise and capital needed to realize his dream.

“My experience working with organizations like the American Tower Company, Airtel, Umeme, and UEDCL taught me professionalism and transparency,” he reflects. “These lessons motivated me to invest locally and contribute to the development of Masaka City.”

The hotel’s prime location in Soweto Sub-Parish has made it a hub for both local and international visitors. Its tranquil atmosphere and exceptional service have earned it a reputation as a place of comfort and connectivity, whether for leisure or business.

Expansion and Innovation

Looking to the future, Ssegawa has ambitious plans for Hotel Next. A seven-story extension is underway, adding 45 more rooms, including luxurious presidential suites, a swimming pool, and a health club. This expansion will solidify the hotel’s position as a premier destination in Masaka City and beyond.

“The demand for high-quality services is growing, and we’re committed to exceeding client expectations,” says Ssegawa. “Our goal is to provide a space where people can relax, connect, and create lasting memories.”

A Model for Success

Ssegawa’s journey from selling electrical accessories to leading a multimillion-dollar hotel business is a testament to his resilience and vision. His character and charisma resonate with clients and employees alike, fostering a culture of excellence that drives the hotel’s success.

Beyond his business acumen, Ssegawa remains deeply committed to the development of Masaka City. Hotel Next has become a key player in the region’s growth, offering employment opportunities and enhancing the local tourism landscape.

A Destination for All

Whether hosting government officials, corporate clients, or families, Hotel Next provides a welcoming environment tailored to diverse needs. Its cleanliness, ample space, and modern amenities have made it a favorite for many. The green-carpeted reception, professional staff, and robust security create a seamless experience for every guest.

As Ssegawa continues to innovate and expand, Hotel Next is poised to remain a cornerstone of Masaka’s hospitality industry. “This is just the beginning,” he remarks. “With hard work, teamwork, and a clear vision, we aim to redefine hotel management and ownership in Uganda.”

Conclusion

In an industry marked by intense competition, Sotius Ssegawa’s Hotel Next stands out as a beacon of innovation, dedication, and excellence. With ongoing expansions and a commitment to client satisfaction, it is clear that this remarkable establishment will continue to shape the future of hospitality in Masaka City and beyond.