Kampala, Uganda – November 20, 2024: LC Waikiki, the globally renowned fashion brand, is excited to announce the launch of its latest season collection under the theme “New Season, New You.” This much-anticipated event will take place on Saturday, 23rd November 2024, at 2 PM, outside the LC Waikiki Store at Acacia Mall.

The new collection blends timeless elegance with contemporary trends, offering stylish, versatile, and comfortable options for every member of the family—adults, teenagers, and children. From casual attire to formal outfits, the collection is designed to inspire confidence and individuality for every occasion.

“This season, we are proud to introduce a collection that empowers everyone to embrace their unique style with confidence,” said a representative from LC Waikiki Uganda.

The event will be a celebration of fashion and creativity, featuring a vibrant runway showcase, live performances, and appearances by special guests.

Event Details:

Theme: New Season, New You

Date: Saturday, 23rd November 2024

Time: 2:00 PM

Venue: Outside LC Waikiki Store, Acacia Mall.