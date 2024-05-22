Kiseka Market Vendors Petition President Museveni Over Land Dispute

Kiseka Market vendors have urgently petitioned President Yoweri Museveni, seeking his intervention in a protracted land dispute involving their market premises.

The vendors, frustrated by the delay in the fulfillment of promises made to them, took their grievances directly to the Office of the NRM National Chairman (ONC) on Wednesday afternoon.

The delegation of traders delivered their petition to the Manager of the ONC, Special Presidential Assistant Hajjat Hadija Namyalo

During a brief interaction, the vendors disclosed that the land, which was promised to them for redevelopment, has not been handed over. Instead, they allege that the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is parceling out the land to foreign investors.

“Our livelihood depends on this market, and we have waited patiently for the promised redevelopment. But now, we see the land being given away to foreign interests,” a spokesperson for the vendors stated.

Hajjat Namyalo assured the traders that she would convey their concerns to President Museveni. “I understand your frustration and the importance of this issue. I will ensure that your plea reaches the president,” she said.

The vendors are hopeful that presidential intervention will expedite the resolution of the land allocation issue, allowing them to proceed with the much-needed redevelopment of Kiseka Market.