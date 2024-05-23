The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, has urged religious leaders to prioritize preaching the gospel of wealth creation and fighting poverty among households.

Mr. Todwong emphasized that Ugandans should not only depend on prayers for wealth but should also work hard to earn money for their families.

He made these remarks yesterday in Kagadi District while addressing believers of the ‘Faith of Unity’ at Kapyemi Healing Centre, at the invitation of Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, the head of the faith.

SG Todwong stated, “Praying to God alone is not sufficient to bring food and other necessities to the table. You cannot be in church from Monday to Monday or January to December without working and expecting to achieve wealth.”

He thanked the faith for teaching believers to work hard to fight poverty in families and love for unity among Africans irrespective of tribes, a value similar to that of NRM. “You are preaching the message of NRM. No wonder when Omukama was disturbed, the President intervened and prevailed over the situation.”

Before the NRM, Todwong said the country was totally divided. “There was no unity, and NRM under President Museveni started preaching unity among the people. We added the fight against poverty in households because when people are poor, they cannot be peaceful,” he said.

He added that poor people never worship God well or preach unity or even forgiveness because they are angry, bitter, and annoyed with each other.

“So when we say let us fight poverty in households, we want believers to have a settled mind to attend to God’s word. You will have food in the house and everything you need, and the remaining time will be for God,” NRM’s head of Secretariat said.

Todwong commended Omukama Ruhanga and his followers for supporting and believing in the strategic guidance and leadership of President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the NRM’s National Chairman.

In his speech, Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka thanked President Museveni and his government for bringing relative peace and freedom for all people to worship.

Owobusobozi also praised the government for poverty alleviation interventions like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, which have improved the welfare of people at the household level, and pledged full support to the government.