In light of the world’s fast digitization, this summit scheduled for the 18th and 19th of July 2024 at Nakawa National ICT Hub presents a window of opportunity, putting Uganda on the international map of technological and socioeconomic leadership.

While addressing the media on Tuesday at the National ICT Hub Nakawa, Micheal Niyitegeka, Executive Director, Refactory Academy revealed that this is the first event where practicality will be the focal point and also ensuring the young talents in Uganda get employment opportunities in Uganda or outside Uganda.

The first of its kind, the Uganda Developer Summit (UG DevSummit) will also convene the software engineering tech ecosystem to engage, learn and connect. The UG DevSummit also aims to catalyse a dynamic tech community that propels Uganda’s tech industry forward, drives innovation, and fosters a culture of collaboration and growth.

Under the theme, “Positioning Uganda’s Tech Talent for Digital Economy Growth”, the UG DevSummit aims to bring together tech talent, employers, developers, regulators, and industry leaders to shape the future of Uganda’s digital economy. The UG DevSummit promises not just to spotlight the latest in Uganda’s burgeoning tech scene but to present a transformative outlook towards the transformation of Uganda’s digital economy, through the lens of the country’s tech leaders and developers.

“The growth of talent demands is largely high which means that there is alot of agitation by industry players to get talents that will be at the forefront to lead this development that will prepare us to the digital economy therefore finding where our young talent can work or get employed is one of the general goals for this summit,” he said.

The work we do at Refactory Academy involves training the next generation of software developers and experts to be of great relevance to the needs and demands of the industry. This event allows us to go a step further by allowing those we train to engage with and learn from peers, potential mentors, employers, experts and thought leaders.” says Mr. Niyitegeka.

“This summit is a powerhouse that will turn the spotlight on the incredible tech talent in Uganda and open us up to opportunities for growth, innovation, decent work and Uganda’s qualitative economic growth,” adds Mr. Niyitegeka.

He added that the summit is a significant milestone for Uganda’s digital landscape, aligning perfectly with the NDP III and the Digital Transformation Roadmap.

Refractory has partnered with numerous tech companies to ensure that this summit comes to pass and one of them is Elizabeth Ntege, Chief Exec & Director at NFT Consult who said; “We are partnering with UGDevSummit to help you as a developer overcome challenges, go ahead and offer you unique skill sets, and also connect you to opportunities and enable the growth of the tech industry of the country.”

Arthur Mukembo from Innovation Village also a partner noted that sourcing and boarding talent has changed today, employers look for problem solvers, work on the soft skills that are not emphasised in the classroom and with the occurrence of the coming summit students and all the developers that will attend with get to know what tech world requires one to be employed.

Charles Lwanga Kibuuka, from Laboremus Uganda who is also a partner alluded that the Ugandan tech industry is ready for global investment. “We have seen a large influx of funding coming in lately, therefore we need to encourage this showing the partners that we are ready.”

Meanwhile, at the UGDev Summit, attendees are in for an enriching experience. With an engaging lineup of interactive sessions, technical demos, practical masterclasses, and unparalleled networking opportunities, participants can expect to:

1. Learn from Industry Experts: Gain insights and practical knowledge from leading figures in the software development field.

2. Connect with Like-Minded Individuals: Expand your network, forge new partnerships, and collaborate with fellow tech enthusiasts.

3. Explore Cutting-Edge Technologies: Discover the latest trends and innovations shaping the future of software development in Uganda.

4. Ignite Innovation: Be part of a dynamic platform that fosters a culture of collaboration and drives progress within the tech sector.

The UG DevSummit extends a warm welcome to all stakeholders within Uganda’s tech landscape. Whether you’re a seasoned developer, a budding entrepreneur, or a seasoned professional, the summit provides a valuable platform for learning, connecting, and shaping the future of Uganda’s digital economy.