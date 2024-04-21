In a resounding affirmation of its commitment to sustainable energy practices, TotalEnergies E&P Uganda (TEPU) set a new standard at the 9th Oil and Gas Convention in Kampala.

Philippe Groueix, the Company’s General Manager, captivated the audience at the Serena Hotel with a visionary address, outlining TEPU’s pioneering efforts towards a just energy transition as Uganda gears up for oil production.

Groueix’s impassioned speech underscored the significance of African nations, particularly Uganda, in responsibly harnessing their oil and gas resources amid global decarbonization efforts.

He asserted, “A just energy transition talks about the right of African countries like Uganda to develop their oil & gas resources. Our commitment is to do so in a more sustainable way than has been done elsewhere.”

TEPU’s strides in sustainability were brought to the forefront, with Groueix spotlighting their remarkable achievements. He emphasized, “Our flagship Tilenga and Kingfisher projects emit only 13 kg of carbon dioxide per barrel produced and transported, far below the industry average of 33 kg.”

Furthermore, Groueix reiterated TotalEnergies’ unwavering dedication to supporting Uganda’s energy transition, with an ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

He pledged, “We are committed to promoting sustainable development in the regions where we operate, ensuring a positive impact on local communities.”

The Oil & Gas Convention, now in its 9th iteration, served as a nexus for Uganda’s domestic and international stakeholders. Key figures from various sectors converged, including policymakers, business leaders, financiers, academia, and investors, fostering dialogue and collaboration crucial for the nation’s energy future.

Elly Karuhanga, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, delivered a poignant keynote address, reflecting on Uganda’s journey to first oil amidst the imperative of a just energy transition.

Karuhanga candidly addressed the skepticism and apprehension surrounding the ‘oil curse,’ acknowledging the formidable challenges faced in dispelling such misconceptions.

“In our journey to harness Uganda’s oil wealth, we faced a barrage of skepticism and fear-mongering surrounding the ‘oil curse’. The media and civil society organizations painted a bleak picture, instilling doubts about our ability to responsibly manage this valuable resource,” Karuhanga recounted.

However, he lauded the resilience and collective efforts that propelled Uganda forward, expressing pride in the nation’s progress. “Now, as we get closer to making our oil dreams a reality, we can look back and feel proud of how far we’ve come. It wasn’t easy, but we never gave up, and that’s what got us here,” Karuhanga affirmed.

As Uganda embarks on this transformative journey, TotalEnergies E&P Uganda stands at the vanguard, championing sustainable practices and paving the way for a future where energy and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.