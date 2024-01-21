The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) and in collaboration with Hortifresh Company have successfully conducted a two-day training of Company Directors, Farmers Group Leaders, and Agro-Input Dealers on safe handling of Agrochemicals.

This exercise that began on 16th January has involved the mitigation of Maximum Residues Levels (MRLs), reduce interceptions and promote food safety with in Uganda and outside export markets. The trainings have also included raising awareness of the food and agrochemical chain of distribution stakeholders on the MRL Export requirements.

Dr. Ssamula Alexander the Senior Inspector of Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries from the Department of Crop Inspection and Certification, has informed that Uganda has registered increased compliance and reduced the levels of excessive use of pesticides due to the concerted efforts of MAAIF in partnership with Hortifresh Company, to reach out to Exporters, Agro-Input Dealers, Agronomists and Farmers in the Chain Distribution.

“We have conducted a series of trainings to ensure that there is increased compliance to the use of Agrochemicals to have exported agriculture produce that is free from excessive pesticides. These are called the Maximum Residues Levels (MRLs),” said Dr. Ssamula adding that these trainings have involved exporters, their own agronomies, and training of Agro-Input Dealers, Space Service providers and those that spearhead the farmer groups down in the gardens.

In ensuring the compliance, farmers are always encouraged to work with district agriculture officers, and licensed Agro-Input Dealers to guide them on the best use of agriculture chemicals.

Zanuna Tabende the Head of Zuni Agri-Consultance Limited (ZAC), has encouraged farmers to always apply the right chemicals on their crops.

“The agrochemicals have both values and problems they cause to the lives of people. So, the farmers must known the right chemicals to use and how to apply them especially those to supply to the exporters.” said Zanuna

Zanuna has also cautioned farmers to always pay heed to a lot of things while they decide to buy agrochemicals. These among others include; toxic levels. registration numbers of the chemicals by MAAIF, and banch numbers. In so doing, interceptions of Agrochemicals in the Uganda exports will continue to lower down.

Farmers have always been cautioned against the use of Agrochemicals like DDT which is a non-biodegradable agrochemical because its toxicity increases from one trophic level to another and once consumed by human beings and animals via the agriculture products, rapidly kills the final consumers.

Interceptions occur when goods are blocked from entering the market because they do not meet the required local or international market standards. This implies direct loss of revenue for value chain stakeholders; especially producers, exporting companies and indirectly to those that support export trade such as agronomists, sorters, transporters, casual laborers among others including government. This gives a negative image for Ugandan FFV export produce and a risk of losing market due to low quality.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) through the department of crop inspection (DCIC), is mandated to regulate and ensure that export produce meets international SPS requirements and standards especially, pest freedom as anchored in Plant protection and health act, 2016 and attendant regulations. The mandate is also in line with world trade organization-International Standards for phytosanitary Measures (ISPMs); that guides trading countries on avenues to follow to ensure that traded fruits and vegetables are pest free.

About HortiFresh

HortiFresh is the apex body and voice of the private sector for the Fresh Fruits and Vegetable subsector in Uganda, established in 2019, it is the association of exporters and growers of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables. The HortiFresh secretariat is run by Inter Africa Corporate resources that constitute a wide and vastly experienced team of full-time staff, part time experts, supported by interns to lead the sector to the next level.

HortiFresh collaborates with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, who have provide extensive training and support to members. HortiFresh currently has a membership of over 183 members who work with over 75,000 smallholder farmers across the country. HortiFresh has several supported initiatives all over the country to improve the FFV sector and have undertaken assignments with the GoU, and with development partners such as the Croplife, GIZ, USAID Feed the Future and Institutional Strengthening Program, the Dutch funded HortiMAP, the Trade in Agriculture Safely and Efficiently (TRASE) Program, among others in the area of uplifting the FFV sector in Uganda and the international market where Ugandan goods are exported.