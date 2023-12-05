In a resounding affirmation of excellence, Absa Bank Uganda has clinched an exceptional five prestigious accolades in the illustrious 22nd Euromoney Cash Management Survey.

The 2023 survey, recognized as the definitive global authority on Cash Management providers, boasts an extraordinary response base exceeding 25,000, cementing its reputation as the paramount benchmark for cash managers across national, regional, and global spheres.

The unequivocal triumph of Absa Bank Uganda resonated through five distinct categories, affirming its unparalleled prowess in the financial realm.

The bank soared as the ‘Market Leader Uganda’, securing the pinnacle position that underscores its unwavering dominance in the Ugandan financial landscape.

Additionally, it earned recognition for ‘Best Service Overall in Uganda’, ‘Best Service Business Function in Uganda’, ‘Best Service Financial Facilities in Uganda’, and ‘Best Service Personnel in Uganda’. These accolades underscore Absa Bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled quality and service, setting an indelible benchmark in the industry.

Irene Mutyaba Kabiri, the astute Corporate and Investment Banking Director at Absa, expressed profound gratitude, stating, “Winning these prestigious awards stands as a testament to our unswerving dedication to upholding the highest standards of excellence and service for our esteemed clients. It’s a tribute to the tireless dedication, unwavering commitment, and exceptional expertise demonstrated by our outstanding Cash Management Team and our esteemed partner departments across the bank.”

The triumph of Absa Bank Uganda reverberates within the larger framework of its parent company, Absa Group, which has continually attained remarkable milestones.

Notably, the group was honored with the esteemed Euromoney 2020 Excellence in Leadership in Africa Award, acknowledging its integrated and impactful COVID-19 response across its 12 African markets, showcasing a commitment beyond mere financial excellence.

Furthermore, Absa Group’s Corporate and Investment Banking division clinched the prestigious ‘Overall Best Service Business Function in Africa’ accolade in the 2023 Euromoney Cash Management Survey, solidifying its dominant presence in the African financial panorama.

Mutyaba emphatically added, “As we aspire to ascend as a preeminent Pan-African bank, Absa remains steadfast in demonstrating the collective power of dedication and excellence, championing the socio-economic transformation of Uganda and its people. Our purpose, to empower Africa’s tomorrow together, unfolds one compelling story at a time.”

The Euromoney Cash Management Survey, a beacon of credibility, surveys cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers worldwide, probing the international and domestic cash management services delivered by banks.

This exhaustive scope encapsulates facets like international and domestic payments, collections, liquidity management, and other pivotal services. Respondents, comprising corporate customers, financial, and non-financial entities, meticulously rate the services rendered by their lead Cash Manager, accentuating Absa’s resonating success based on an unparalleled standard of excellence.

Absa Bank Uganda’s triumph in the 22nd Euromoney Cash Management Survey stands as an emblem of unwavering commitment, unparalleled service, and resolute dedication to raising the bar of excellence in the financial domain, resonating far beyond the shores of Uganda.