Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, founder and chairman of the Ruparelia Group, has once again secured the top spot among Uganda’s wealthiest entrepreneurs, as per the latest 2023 rankings.

Despite facing significant challenges such as commodity price inflation, global monetary tightening, and international supply chain disruptions, Uganda’s entrepreneurial activity is rapidly gaining momentum.

The World Bank’s 21st Edition of the Uganda Economic Update, released on June 29th, projects the country’s real GDP growth to reach 5.7% in FY22/23, albeit still below the pre-COVID-19 projection of 6.5%.

This remarkable growth, despite substantial challenges, has been driven by increased entrepreneurial endeavors. Various individuals with business acumen are investing notably in the services sector, leveraging the rapid advancement of ICTs.

This article delves into Uganda’s top-tier entrepreneurs who are spearheading the economy’s ascent to high growth levels. These ten affluent individuals have made substantial contributions to the country’s economic development in numerous ways:

They possess a diverse portfolio of large enterprises that employ a significant number of Ugandans, thus alleviating unemployment pressures and enhancing the lives of many by providing job opportunities. Some of these employees have utilized a portion of their earnings to initiate their ventures, thereby broadening the country’s industrial foundation.

Furthermore, the substantial ventures owned by these high-profile entrepreneurs contribute significantly to government tax revenues, thereby augmenting the state’s income sources.

Below, you’ll find the list of Uganda’s top 10 wealthiest entrepreneurs as of 2023.

1.Sudhir Ruparelia

Dr. Ruparelia, the founder of Ruparelia Foundation, has invested predominantly in banking, insurance, education, broadcasting, real estate, floriculture, hotels, and resorts. He has consistently topped this list, renowned for elevating his wealth from a $25,000 savings accrued during his time hustling in the United Kingdom.

Upon returning to Uganda in the mid-1980s, initially as a beverages merchant and later as a foreign currency dealer, he assumed the role of chairman at the Ruparelia Group—a conglomerate overseeing Kampala’s most affluent businesses.

2.John Bosco Muwonge

A discreet billionaire, Muwonge prefers operating behind the scenes, maintaining a low profile and rarely making public appearances.

3.Karim Hijri

As the CEO of Imperial Hotels and the pivotal figure behind the Dembe Group of Companies, Karim Hijri holds the distinction of being Uganda’s second wealthiest individual. His Dembe Group of Companies has emerged as a significant conglomerate in Uganda, surprising observers through its subsidiaries, notably the Imperial Group of Hotels. Karim Hijri’s estimated net worth stands at $750 million.

4.Hamis Kiggundu

Popularly known as Ham, he serves as the CEO and Founder of Ham Enterprises Ltd, which boasts ownership of Ham Tower and Ham Shopping Grounds in Kampala.

He has solidified a multi-million dollar empire by engaging in extensive real estate holdings, hospitality, international trade, logistics, and agro-processing, all aimed at fostering prosperity.

Ham also stands as Uganda’s foremost philanthropist, largely through his charitable organization, Ham Foundation.

He has reinvested proceeds from his business ventures into constructing additional commercial buildings and luxury housing complexes. Notably, a $49 million redevelopment project is underway at the magnificent Nakivubo Stadium in Kampala.

Ham also owns a $5 million mansion on Lake Victoria’s shores, reported as one of Uganda’s largest luxury homes, equipped with impressive amenities such as a helicopter pad, swimming pool, basketball court, indoor cinema, and twenty-five bedrooms.

Presently, Ham is dedicated to realizing his vision of Ham Agro Bank, alongside establishing the agro-processing industry headquarters at his industrial complex on Akright Entebbe road.

Additionally, he is developing ‘Ham Palm Villas,’ a luxury residential estate spanning 500 fully serviced modern houses across approximately 200 acres of land, positioning it as Uganda’s largest luxury residential community.

5. Charles Mbire

Charles Mbire also spends sleepless nights thinking on how to make abnormal dime and it is for this reason, that he is on this list. His major dealings are in cement manufacturing, transportation, agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, real estate, energy, and finance.

6.Sikander Lalani

Dr. Lalani, a prominent businessman, serves as the Managing Director at Roofings Group. Initially a histopathologist in Uganda, he shifted his focus to become an industrialist known for his thriving investments in steel manufacturing.

In 1994, due to the outbreak of genocide in Rwanda, he abandoned his businesses there and sought refuge first in Tanzania and later in Uganda. Leveraging support from the World Bank and syndicated loans, he rapidly established a steel-manufacturing conglomerate in Uganda.

His conglomerate, which includes Roofings Limited (1994), Roofings Rolling Mills (2009), and Roofings Polypipes (2010), produces a wide range of steel products across the East and Central African region. The enterprise generates annual exports of $60-70 million and employs over 1,500 individuals. His estimated net worth stands at $300 million.

7.Drake Lubega

Known for owning a vast array of high-end businesses and commercial buildings in downtown Kampala, Drake Lubega is renowned for continuously building or acquiring properties valued at $7 million or less every six months, solely for rental purposes. Among his properties are Qualicel Bus Terminal, Totali Building, Kikuubo Buildings, Nakivubo Blue buildings, Mini Price Buildings, and Elite Secondary School in Bwebajja.

8.Gordon Wavamunno

Most of Gordon Wavamunno’s wealth is believed to have originated from his automotive business, particularly associated with the ownership of Spear House and Spear Motors, his automotive company.

9.Patrick Bitature

As the founder and CEO of the Simba Group of Companies primarily based in East Africa, Patrick Bitature’s enterprises, notably Simba Telecom Ltd, hold the distinction of being Uganda’s primary MTN airtime distributor. His current estimated net worth is around $100 million, with interests spanning hospitality, energy, real estate, procurement, logistics, and other sectors.

10.Mukesh Shukla

Originally from Arua, Mukesh is the proprietor of the Shumuk Group of Companies, a conglomerate consisting of over 10 entities. His estimated net worth stands at $100 million, earned through various individual companies in sectors such as aluminium cooking utensils, milk processing, money lending, and stock exchange bureaus.

Surprisingly involved in politics, Mukesh sustains his wealth through investments in real estate, manufacturing, transportation, and agriculture.