By Aggrey Nshekanabo

The demand for green spaces in Kampala has surged as the city’s greenery rapidly dwindling over the past two decades. With Entebbe becoming inaccessible due to heavy traffic, outdoor enthusiasts now find solace 30-80km away from the city. A hidden gem, Maya Resort, nestled 28km from Kampala, offers an unparalleled escape into nature.

Perched atop Maya Sunhill, the resort provides a panoramic 360-degree view of Lake Victoria and the rolling hills of Butambala. Maya Resort offers a unique experience with uninterrupted views of the sunrise and sunsets over the forest canopy of untouched natural beauty.

The resort’s elevation ensures misty mornings and cool nights, creating an atmosphere of serenity away from the hustle and bustle of Kampala. Maya Resort’s forest sanctuary hosts diverse wildlife, including bush babies, mongoose, butterflies, and various bird species.

A knowledgeable guide leads guests through the forest, highlighting medicinal plants and the richness of the ecosystem. Encounter wild fruits like amayonza, enkenene, and amatungulu, creating an immersive experience in nature.

With over 70 rooms ideal for retreats, workshops, meetings, and weddings, Maya Resort caters to diverse preferences. Forest cottages, named after trees, offer a unique barefoot experience amidst fallen leaves, perfect for honeymooners and nature lovers seeking a tranquil escape.

Storeyed blocks provide private lounges and balconies for workshops and retreats, emphasizing privacy. Meals and drinks are served at any time, with a kitchen and bar open till late, offering a variety of local and premium drinks. Maya Resort boasts of an exclusive dancing water fountain, a one-of-a-kind experience in Uganda and possibly the second in East Africa, accompanied with music.

Maya Resort’s well-maintained lawns are ideal for weddings, musical shows, baptisms, bridal showers, and other events. The expansive grounds also cater for personal, family, and organisational retreats, providing recreational spaces for games and sports.

The resort’s highlight, other than the dancing water fountain, is the 10km walk trail, perfect for those seeking a forest escape. Maya Resort offers a rejuvenating experience that makes returning to city life more manageable, ensuring a seamless transition into work.

Maya Resort stands as a green oasis, offering an unmatched blend of nature, tranquility, and luxury just a short distance from Kampala. Whether seeking a peaceful retreat, a memorable event venue, or a unique forest escape, Maya Resort is a haven that satisfies the growing need for green spaces in the bustling city of Kampala.

Aggrey is a travel writer based in Kampala and works with Naalya Motel & Kyambura Safaris Ltd

aggrey@kyamburasafaris.com +256 775 414 596