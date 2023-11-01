The Office of the National Chairman NRM Manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye ha resolved to leave a landmark in Busoga Kingdom on the pre-wedding party (Kasiki) of the Kyabazinga of Busoga in the line of Wealth and Job Creation.

The UBOS findings have long expressed Busoga Sub-Region among the poverty-stricken regions in Uganda despite having abundant resources fit for Jobs and wealth creation.

The King’s wedding is an opportunity to usher in a great transformation of the socio-economic livelihood of the peasants and in that line of ideology, the ONC Manager Hajjat Namyalo resolved to organize an empowerment Kasiki for the Kyabanzinga on the 10th of November, 2023 at Bugembe Stadium in Jinja City.

The ONC Manager targets hundreds of beneficiaries from across the 12 districts that form the Busoga Sub-Region; Jinja City, Jinja District, Mayuge District, Bugiri District, Namayingo District, Bugweri District, Luuka District, Iganga District, Kamuli District, Buyende District, Namutumba District, and Kaliro District.

The beneficiaries are to be supported with Capital Items; welding machines, restaurant equipment, spraying pumps, fertilizers, seedlings, mowing machines, hoes, paver-making machines, etc.

The Capital items are purposed to start up and expand Small and Medium Enterprises with the objective of creating wealth and jobs for the people of Busoga, especially the Youth and Women. The choice of the items is based on their capacity to make quick returns on investment, easy-to-manage techniques, and the wide-ready domestic market in Busoga Sub-Region and Uganda at large.

Empowered people earn the capacity to directly be involved in the money economy which is the prime agenda of this financial year budget 2023/2024.

The Economists have highlighted Uganda’s young population as a prime resource for boosting economic growth and development when it is made to be productive. This economic philosophy tallies with the National Chairman NRM who doubles as the President of the Republic of Uganda HE Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni line of approach to solving unemployment of the Youth which is a global challenge through household empowerment to produce a good or service on the ripe market in Uganda, East Africa, Africa, and World over.

This Empowerment Kasiki project is to be implemented in collaboration with the Busoga Kingdom headed by the Kingdom’s Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muvawala who is also a renowned senior economist and Executive Director of the National Planning Authority.

The pre-wedding party for the Kyabanzinga is to make an economic revival in Busoga Kingdom that is to create wealth and Jobs for the Youth, Women, and the entire population contributing to growing the Gross Domestic Product of Uganda currently at USD 42 trillion, improve livelihoods of the peasants, and consolidate the economic cohesion of Uganda.