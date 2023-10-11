MIn a groundbreaking collaboration, Startup Uganda, Mastercard Foundation, and Uganda’s Ministry of ICT and National Guidance have unveiled the 5th edition of Uganda Innovation week 2023.

The highly anticipated Innovation Week scheduled to take place from November 22nd to 24th, was unveiled in a press briefing on October 11th, at the National ICT Innovation Hub-Nakawa, focusing on the theme: “Digital Economy and the Opportunities it Presents for the Ugandan Entrepreneur to Adapt or be Left Behind.”

Michael Niyitegeka, the Executive Director of Refactory, addressed the media, emphasizing the significance of the 5th edition of the Kampala Innovation Week.

He highlighted the critical role it will play in uniting the diverse startup ecosystem, recognizing the unique challenges they face and stressing the importance of mutual support and collaboration.

The central message of this year’s event, he said, centers around the undeniable influence of the digital economy, which is set to remain a dominant force in the landscape.

Niyitegeka emphasized that for startups, irrespective of their industry, the digital economy is their arena, whether in fashion, food service, or any other sector. The call to “Be part of or be left behind” echoed through his speech, underlining the limited options available and the urgency to engage in deliberate conversations during the Innovation Week.

He also underscored that this year’s Innovation Week departs from the traditional format of multiple speakers and sessions. Instead, it will be structured around three key components over the three days.

The mornings will feature “master classes” led by industry experts, focusing on critical aspects for enterprises looking to integrate into the digital economy. Learning and engagement sessions will run from 8 to 10 am, ensuring participants attain the necessary competence and capabilities.

The afternoons will provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to connect with specialized service providers, including venture capital enterprises. Unique meeting spaces will be created to facilitate one-on-one interactions between entrepreneurs and key stakeholders in the startup ecosystem.

Entities such as NSSF and Mastercard Foundation will be present to engage in detailed discussions, allowing entrepreneurs to showcase their projects and explore potential partnerships.

Niyitegeka also stressed that the goal is not just to talk about innovation but to enable it as a deliberate and continuous process. He urged entrepreneurs to seize this connected opportunity to innovate and emphasized that innovation is not an isolated event but an ongoing journey that demands intentionality.

Focus on scalability

Additionally, during the press conference, Rita Ngenzi, the Project Coordinator for YSA Uganda, echoed Niyitegeka’s sentiments.

She emphasized that while they recognize innovation as a process, there is a pressing need to collectively strive towards ensuring that these young entities overcome intense challenges, in order to evolve into scalable enterprises, effectively utilizing the digital economy.

“And at the heart of this ecosystem is these entrepreneurs and it’s really leveraged on utilizing the digital economy. For me it’s also another key thing that stands out, because when we speak about scale, you do not talk scale and cannot have growth,” Said Rita Ngenzi, her voice carrying the weight of experience.

The event hopes to foster an environment where small enterprises can find common ground, potentially leading to mergers that will enable collective growth and scalability. Additionally, the event seeks to promote collaboration between the public and private sectors to further nurture the digital economy.

Julian Mulindwa, the NSSF Hi Innovator Implementing Lead, a joint initiative of NSSF and the Mastercard Foundation, emphasized that their decision to take part in the Innovation Week is driven by the aim to assist young businesses in scaling up.

Furthermore, she said, it is of paramount importance for them to offer social security for young entrepreneurs and to enhance the involvement of women in the business sector.

“We decided to participate in the innovation week because we want to provide social security for every body. We want to create fulfilling work opportunities for young people,” She said.

“So we launched our women accelerator. And it gave us a lot of mileage. When we launched it, we had never had female participants like we did in the previous year or previous years. Interestingly, we had 21% female participation. But as we speak now, it is 74%”

As the 5th edition of Uganda Innovation Week approaches, the stage is set for a transformative event that promises to shape the future of entrepreneurship in Uganda’s dynamic digital landscape.

This innovative approach to collaboration and knowledge-sharing holds the potential to propel Ugandan startups to new heights of success and impact.