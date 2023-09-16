In a strategic move to counter recurrent fire outbreaks exacerbated by climate change, Atiak Sugar Factory is set to transition to a more robust sugarcane variety, specifically designed for irrigation and fire resistance.

The previous blend, comprised of NCO-245 and 511 varieties, susceptible to fires due to their reliance on rain-fed cultivation, will make way for the new, yet-to-be-determined irrigated varieties.

Over the years, Atiak Sugar Plantation has endured multiple fire incidents, amounting to an estimated loss of 3 billion Shillings, according to past media reports.

The most recent blaze in December 2021 resulted in the loss of approximately 3,000 acres of sugarcane from the expansive 7,900-acre plantation.

Bunty Seeruttun, the Director of Agriculture at Horyal Investment Holding Company, shared the painstaking efforts to rejuvenate burnt sugarcane, transforming it into seed cane for the initial phase of the project.

Encouragingly, at least 350 hectares (864.8 acres) of previously charred cane have been successfully revived from the 3,197 hectares (7,900 acres) of the sugarcane plantation.

To optimize plant density and yield, the company is employing planting techniques that stimulate both root and leaf growth hormones. Recognizing the transition from manual to mechanical harvesting, plant spacing will be adjusted from 1.3 to 1.9 meters.

Climate change has disrupted the farm’s typical rainfall patterns, with this year’s precipitation totaling only half of the usual 1500-1800 milliliters. Factory management has swiftly responded, implementing measures to adapt and mitigate potential impacts on return on investment.

Bunty emphasized the imperative of providing optimal conditions for sugarcane growth, noting a history of infestations from weeds in the burnt sugarcane.

The forthcoming irrigated and mechanized approach is expected to yield varieties that thrive in these conditions, producing higher sugar yields per hectare, with a minimum of four ratoons, and displaying resistance to pests and diseases.

In a concerted effort to counter climate challenges, the factory has committed to significant investments in irrigation. This not only reduces fire hazards but also ensures a reliable supply of sugarcane even during dry spells, shortening the crop cycle from 16-18 months to within a year.

A hot-water treatment plant has been installed to ensure clean seed sources for the new cane varieties, fortifying the plantation against potential threats.

Atiak Sugar Factory’s ambitious plan involves converting approximately 7,900 acres of sugarcane plants into seed cane for propagation, alongside measures to mitigate future fire outbreaks.

While the factory commenced commercial sugar production in 2020 using sugarcane from Lamwo and Amuru, persistent fires led to a temporary closure in 2022, necessitating significant replanting efforts.

Benson Ongom, the Director of Corporate Affairs and Public Relations, affirmed the intention to replant sugarcane for increased production, addressing the substantial areas of the estate in need of revitalization. The company has also instituted measures to train and employ the local population in fire prevention.

Collaborative efforts with Gulu and Makerere Universities are underway to prepare students for future roles in operating cutting-edge firefighting machinery, essential for controlling fire outbreaks.

With the expansion of firebreaks to 50 by 50 meters in all farm blocks, the factory is determined to contain potential fire outbreaks. This substantial increase from the initial 17 meters underscores the commitment to fire prevention.

Ongom expressed the factory’s dedication to engaging with the community through various media channels, seeking to address concerns and perceptions of Atiak Sugar.

Boasting a capacity to process 1,650 tons of raw sugarcane daily, resulting in an annual sugar production of 66,000 tons, Atiak Sugar Factory’s comprehensive approach signals a resolute stance against climate-induced challenges, ensuring a sustainable future for the sugar industry.