In a dazzling convergence of fintech titans, visionaries, and pioneers, the stage is set for the most monumental event in the fintech calendar – the 10th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit.

From November 2nd-3rd, 2023, Ciela Resort and Spa in the vibrant city of Lusaka, Zambia, will play host to this veritable cauldron of innovation and collaboration.

Renowned as the crucible for profound conversations, transformative partnerships, and ecosystem-enabling engagements, the Africa Fintech Summit has evolved into a beacon guiding the trajectory of Africa’s fintech frontier.

This year, as the fintech sector on the continent experiences an exhilarating surge of growth and evolution, the summit’s mission is clear – to catalyze innovation, nurture strategic alliances, and confront the pivotal challenges head-on.

AFTSLusaka2023 promises an assembly of luminaries and influencers spanning the public and private sectors.

From audacious fintech startups and game-changing tech juggernauts to venerable financial institutions, regulatory titans, and investment powerhouses, the guest list reads like a roll call of fintech royalty.

Regulators, governments, and NGOs will lend their wisdom, with luminaries including the Office of the President of Zambia, the Ministry of Technology & Science, and Capital Markets Authority (Kenya), among others, poised to impart their insights.

A litany of esteemed investors, accelerators, and venture labs, including Flourish Ventures and Startupbootcamp AfriTech, are set to infuse dynamism into the proceedings.

The fintech galaxy will be brilliantly represented with luminaries such as Mastercard, Flutterwave, and JUMO, showcasing their cutting-edge solutions.

Meanwhile, banking behemoths like Ecobank and Standard Chartered will rub shoulders with telecommunications giants like MTN.

Worth noting, Media moguls including TechCabal and Technext will add their voices, while tech giants Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Thales Group will amplify the technological resonance of the event.

Additionally, ecosystem champions, payment associations, and industry consultants are primed to contribute their expertise, ensuring a holistic dialogue at AFTSLusaka2023.

In a crescendo of collective wisdom and groundbreaking discussions, AFTSLusaka2023 is poised to etch an indelible mark on the fintech legacy of Africa.

With luminaries and innovators from across the continent and the globe, this summit promises to be the crucible that shapes the future of fintech on the African continent and beyond.