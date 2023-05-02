The ONC Boss Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo today visited down town motor mechanics based in Ndeeba area in Lubaga Division.

Various people came out to tell her about the problems they face in doing their job.

They informed her that they find it difficult in getting equipment to ease their work including, Generators, tool boxes, Laptops/launch machines, Panel beating machines, Grinding and drilling machines and mechanic safety gears.

Some of the leaders explained that, they needed the President to help them in the way of going back to mechanical schools so that they can become proficient in mechanical engineering, using the current technology so that they can keep up with the quality.

In her address Hajjati Namyalo thanked them for being hardworking, saying that the world now needs people with some money in his pockets.

She assured them to take all their issues to President Museveni his boss, adding that she knows a good leader cannot fail.

She reminded the youth of getting involved into the Government development programs in order to boost their incomes.

“For those who can afford Farming ONC has a range of agricultural incentives such as goats, chicken and poultry feeds so we can get in touch” she said.

“We will help you out, but you also need to be more organized to convince me that we can work together also get involved in other government programs like PDM, EMYOOGA and others because that money is also yours,” Namyalo added