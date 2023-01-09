dfcu Bank Chief Executive Officer Mathias Katamba last week confirmed that he was leaving the bank after four years at the helm of the second-largest commercial bank in Uganda.

In an exclusive interview with the CEO East Africa Magazine, Katamba, a banker with over 23 years of experience, said he was quitting for what he called “personal reasons” and that his departure had been “mutually agreed with the board”.

“It is true that I will be leaving dfcu bank at the end of January, after what has been four interesting years,” he told the local publication.

Asked why he is leaving the bank at a critical time when it is emerging from the turbulence that followed the controversial acquisition of the defunct Crane Bank, Katamba said, “It is not in my DNA to work forever in one place. I have done my part and I believe it is time to move on”.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank my colleagues, the board, and the customers that enabled us to through, dfcu Bank, to transform lives and businesses, by making more possible,” he added.

Katamba joined dfcu Bank in December 2018, after Juma Kisaame, the architect of the troubled January 2017 Crane Bank acquisition was forced out of the bank at the end of 2018.

Katamba has managed to work through a tough operating environment to restore confidence in the business and with it, some growth has been achieved as well.

Asked about his next move, Katamba told CEO Magazine that he is still passionate about transforming lives through affordable and inclusive finance.

“As a person and given my personal background and upbringing, I am still passionate about the power of education and affordable financing in uplifting and transforming lives. I have seen that work for me and several other households and clients I have served in my 23 years banking career. My future and the future of our country lies here,” he was quoted as saying.

“Uganda is at the cusp of great things, especially with the discovery of oil and gas. There are also vast opportunities and gaps in serving the underserved segments of our population,” he said, without delving into the details of his next move.

Prior to his appointment, Katamba served as Housing Finance Bank Managing Director, a position he served for 5 years.

He holds a Masters of Science in Financial Management from the University of East London, UK, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Greenwich and Postgraduate Diploma in Public Relations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations. He has also attended several advanced executive leadership training.