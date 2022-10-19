Many people want to invest in real estate, but the amount of money required to invest in the sector scares many. More so, how to manage the business is another challenge all together. However, there is one man who never stops to invest in real estate. Every year, Sudhir Ruparelia, oversees a new project on his table, and there, he has a secret many dreamers don’t know.

The Ruparelia Group founder is the king of real estate in Uganda. No Ugandan alive has built so much commercial properties like him. When Dr. Sudhir talks business or real estate, everyone listens. His investments are mainly in the areas of banking, insurance, education, broadcasting, real estate, floriculture, hotels, and resorts.

Recognized by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) as Uganda’s top Tax Payer, the property mogul recently shared his hindsight on why he believes Real Estate is the real deal which has perseverance through all seasons.

“Allow some form of organic growth. So long as you have a good amount of cash flow coming in, you mainly need to focus on the right location and the right plan, that’s all,” Sudhir said.

”Just invest and plan right,” Dr. Sudhir further revealed before cautioning investors against borrowing to start the real estate business.

The point is, Sudhir says start from where you are and grow upwards.

“First, try and grow according to the cash flow you have and are creating. It is probably the best option. Because the truth is said, opportunities come all the time, especially when you have good cash flow. Take those opportunities.”

Sudhir remains the highest property tax payer in the country and URA has year after year recognized his efforts to create a robust real estate empire. The billionaire’s property companies own more than 300 commercial buildings and continues to be a developer adding to Kampala’s growing skyline each passing year.