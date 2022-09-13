In a bid to transform mobility in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, Tondeka Metro Company (TMC), has commenced a mass transit bus system to address the overwhelming challenges of urban congestion, safety and affordability.

The system is an enhanced public transportation and urban mobility in Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area and beyond.

The Tondeka city bus service, has commenced with Ntinda circular as approved by Kampala City Council Authority.

According to the management of Tondeka Metro Company, the route starts from the city Centre, Wandegeya, Mulago, Bukoto, Ntinda, Nakawa, Lugogo, jinja road up to city square.

“To answer the affordability question, Tondeka bus charges just 1000 shillings per trip on the route.

It’s exciting that the commuters will enjoy seamless free WIFI while on the bus, just imagine that great experience,” the management noted.

Because safety is key, the good news is that the ministry of works and transport has already cleared, licensed, and declared Tondeka buses fit and safe to transport people in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“Thanks to His Excellency, the President of Uganda and the Government of Uganda through Kiira motors corporation for the tremendous work building the buses as well as the project financing partners Rentco Africa.

Enjoy your journey as we turn your miles into smiles, Tondeka transforming mobility,” the management added.