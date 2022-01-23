Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF)’s Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative (WSACCO) has launched mobile banking services at their Entebbe Branch. WSACCO Board Chairperson, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, opened the corporate branch in Entebbe, and also launched Wazamobile services.

In his remarks, Gen Kavuma informed the guests present at the ceremony that WSACCO is the biggest Savings and Credit Organisation in Uganda and 6th in Africa. He added that it has registered a lot of achievements since its inception with several branches and ATM cash points country wide.

He noted that this new development is aimed at improving service delivery by bringing services nearer to the members and customers. He appreciated the UPDF leadership for having come up with the idea of forming a SACCO in order to help Minstry of Defence and UPDF members to save and invest for a better tomorrow. He cautioned members to always safeguard their savings as it is the new way the SACCO can grow stronger.

WSACCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Col Freddy Onata appreciated members for the great work done and promised them quick and quality service. He said their main focus now was savings and mobilisation because in five years, WSACCO will be open to the public. Currently,it’s members comprise of only UPDF and Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs employees.

The Director Operations Mr. William Atalyeba highlighted the achievements of the organisation in the shortest time possible which include Branch Network,extension of services to members credit products, wazamobile among others. He said that with cash mobile,one can now check their balance, make cash withdraw and pay bills among many other services.

Also in attendance were Commander Special Force Command (SFC) Brig Gen Felix Busizooli, Lt Col Nsereko from Air Force , Directors and other senior officers and heads of departments.